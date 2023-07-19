Success story highlights the power of mathematical optimization in workforce management

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DecisionIntelligence--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today announced a new case study that explores the complex challenges of workforce management and how Workforce Analytics successfully tackles these challenges with Gurobi.

This case study showcases how Workforce Analytics is revolutionizing the way businesses manage their workforce. Through sophisticated mathematical modeling and Gurobi’s advanced solving power, businesses can optimize resource allocation, thereby improving customer service, ensuring legal compliance, and boosting their bottom line.

Workforce Analytics has applied Gurobi's robust optimization software to build highly efficient rosters that meet legal requirements, follow business rules, provide optimal staff coverage, and take into account various personnel requirements. This approach not only helps users avoid wasted costs associated with over-coverage or under-coverage, but also ensures employees are paid correctly in compliance with government regulations.

Lisa Spiden, CEO and founder of Workforce Analytics, underlines the importance of having the right people in the right place at the right time. "With Gurobi, we bring our clients into the present, using real-time data and predictive modeling, rather than relying solely on historical data," she said. "Our consistent results, delivered by Gurobi's powerful solver, have proven the strength of mathematical optimization in managing the workforce."

The partnership has empowered businesses across various industries—including disability services, aged care, and fast food, among others—to move away from manual, gut-feeling decisions and embrace data-driven strategies that lead to improved operational efficiency and sales.

Spiden is keen on demonstrating the true value of optimization to their clients and bringing clarity around its powerful capabilities beyond the academic sphere. She said, "We feel we can work with Gurobi to change the perception of this being purely academic and successfully break into the commercial space."

This case study offers valuable insights into the power of advanced optimization in workforce management and the significant impact it can make on businesses. Read the case study.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi’s decision intelligence technology, you can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling, portfolio management, and marketing optimization, to supply chain design, and everything in between, Gurobi identifies your optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Over 2,500 global customers across 40+ industries run on Gurobi, including SAP, Air France, and the National Football League, as well as over half of the Fortune 10 and 70% of top global tech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

About Workforce Analytics

Workforce Analytics helps businesses solve intricate workforce challenges using advanced mathematics, data science, optimization, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Its suite of unique and world-leading products includes Pay Review, Roster Right, and Demand Precision, as well as consulting services. These can be used individually or holistically to ensure workforce and rosters are designed for maximum sales and service potential, optimal cost-efficiency, and complete payroll compliance as per the award or enterprise agreement. With Workforce Analytics, businesses can confidently navigate complex workforce challenges, gain a competitive edge, and achieve peak efficiency—providing the clarity your business needs to excel in today's dynamic commercial environment. Learn more at https://www.workforceanalytics.com.au/.

