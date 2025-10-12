France's newly reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Saturday scrambled to get an austerity budget approved, as more parties threatened to topple him again, after his first term lasted only 27 days.

President Emmanuel Macron announced Lecornu's reinstatement late on Friday, just four days after the prime minister resigned and his just-announced government collapsed.

The reappointment provoked outrage across the political spectrum and pledges to vote it down at the first opportunity.

In order to create a longer-lasting government, Lecornu pledged Saturday to work with all the mainstream political movements and vowed to select cabinet members who are not "imprisoned by the parties".

He told La Tribune that he quit "because the conditions were no longer met" and said that he would do so again if that remained the case.

"I won't do anything foolish," he told the newspaper, which said his new cabinet could be announced on Monday or Tuesday.

Lecornu's reappointment comes as France faces political deadlock and a parliamentary impasse over a cost-cutting budget against a backdrop of climbing public debt.

Lecornu has to form a cabinet to present a 2026 draft budget.

Outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau told members of his right-wing Republicans (LR) party that they should "not take part" in Lecornu's next government.

The party said Saturday it would not join the government but was "not in a position" to bring it down either, said LR secretary-general Othman Nasrou, committing only to cooperate on a "bill-by-bill basis".

Meanwhile, the leftist Socialists, a swing group in parliament, said they had "no deal" with Lecornu and would oust his government if he did not agree to suspend a 2023 pensions reform that increased retirement age from 62 to 64.

Lecornu said Saturday during a visit to a police station near Paris that "all debates are possible" over the pension reforms, and that his "only ambition is to get out of this situation that is painful for everyone".

But far-right National Rally party leader Jordan Bardella -- whose party has never been considered to play any role in a coalition government -- called Lecornu's reappointment a "bad joke" and said he would immediately seek to vote out the new cabinet.

France has been mired in political deadlock ever since Macron gambled last year on snap polls that he hoped would consolidate power -- but ended instead in a hung parliament and more seats for the far right.

The country faces EU pressure to curb its deficit and debt, and it was the fight over cost-cutting measures that toppled Lecornu's two predecessors.

Lecornu has pledged to do "everything possible" to give France a budget by the end of the year, saying restoring the public finances was "a priority" for the future.

Time is running out however to give parliament the constitutionally required 70 days to examine the budget before year's end.

Macron, facing the worst domestic crisis since the 2017 start of his presidency, has yet to address the public since Lecornu's first government fell.

Lecornu, a Macron loyalist who previously served as defence minister, agreed to stay on for two extra days after he quit to talk to all political parties.

He told French television late Wednesday that he believed a revised draft budget for 2026 could be put forward on Monday, which would meet the deadline for its approval by the end of the year.

Lecornu warned on Friday that all those who wanted to join his government "must commit to setting aside presidential ambitions" for the 2027 elections.

His suggested list of ministers a week ago sparked criticism that it was not enough of a break with the past, and on Wednesday said that it should include technocrats.

In an unprecedented move, former premier Edouard Philippe, a contender in the next presidential polls, earlier this week said Macron himself should step down after a budget was passed.

But Macron has always insisted he would stay until the end of his term.

The National Rally senses its best-ever chance of winning power in the 2027 presidential vote, with Macron having served the maximum two terms.

Its three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is barred from running after being convicted in a corruption case, but her 30-year-old lieutenant Bardella could be a candidate instead.