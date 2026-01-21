Fashion Legend Valentino Garavani Dead at 93, Foundation Confirms

Italian fashion icon Valentino Garavani has died at age 93, his foundation confirmed Monday. He passed away at his home in Rome, though no cause of death was shared.

The foundation honored him as "a true source of light, creativity and vision," marking the end of a remarkable life that shaped global fashion for nearly half a century.

Known simply as Valentino, the designer dressed queens, first ladies, and movie stars around the world.

According to AP News, fans included Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Julia Roberts, and Queen Rania of Jordan, who believed his gowns made women feel beautiful and confident. "I know what women want," Valentino once said. "They want to be beautiful."

Valentino built his fame with glamorous dresses, especially his famous shade of "Valentino red."

He showed many collections in Paris but kept his atelier in Rome, where he worked closely with longtime partner Giancarlo Giammetti.

Together, they created a fashion house loved for bows, lace, ruffles, and elegant details.

Tributes poured in from designers and celebrities after his death. Creative director Alessandro Michele remembered him as "a man who expanded the limits of the possible."

Former supermodel Cindy Crawford called him "a true master of his craft," while Donatella Versace said he will be remembered forever for his art. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni praised him as "a maestro of eternal style."

Fashion designer Valentino dies at home in Rome, aged 93https://t.co/j3phxGdtrC pic.twitter.com/LEGKLellcg — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) January 19, 2026

Valentino Garavani Founded His Fashion House

Valentino's designs ruled red carpets for decades. Julia Roberts wore one of his gowns when she won her Oscar in 2001, and Cate Blanchett chose Valentino for her win in 2005.

He also created Jacqueline Kennedy's wedding dress for her 1968 marriage to Aristotle Onassis.

Born in 1932 in Voghera, Italy, Valentino loved movies as a child and dreamed of beauty and glamour, CNN reported.

After studying fashion in Milan and Paris, he opened his own house in Rome in 1959. His career grew quickly, expanding into ready-to-wear clothing, menswear, and accessories.

He retired in 2008 after more than 45 years in fashion, leaving behind a brand known worldwide. Even after stepping away, his influence remained strong through future designers who carried his vision forward.

Valentino believed beauty mattered deeply. "Woman is like a beautiful flower bouquet," he once said, explaining his passion for elegance.

Originally published on vcpost.com