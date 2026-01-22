A shooting has taken place at the town of Lake Cargelligo and left three people dead, according to authorities.

As of press time, the suspect remains at large.

Lake Cargelligo Shooting Kills Three

According to ABC News, reports of the shooting started coming in at 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Emergency services arrived and found one male and one female already deceased.

Authorities were then called to a second scene where another male and female were found with gunshot wounds. The female victim was likewise declared deceased.

The male victim has been rushed to the hospital, where is in serious but stable condition.

According to the BBC, local reports indicate that the shooting is a suspected case of domestic violence.

Public Urged to Avoid Area, Stay Indoors

As the suspect remains at large as of writing, the public is being encouraged by authorities to avoid the area for the time being. Those in the area are encouraged to remain indoors.

Per the BBC, witnesses said that the suspect fled the scene using a vehicle owned by the local council.

Authorities are now hunting down the suspect and armed tactical police have been deployed to aid in the manhunt.