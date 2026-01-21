NSW Health has issued a new measles alert for Sydney after new cases were confirmed.

11 cases have been confirmed since the start of last month.

NSW Health Issues New Measles Alert

According to the alert sent out by NSW Health, two new cases of measles have been confirmed.

One of the two cases has been locally acquired from a previous case earlier this month. On the other hand, the second case had returned from a trip to Southeast Asia.

"There is currently an increased risk of measles in NSW, with 11 cases confirmed since 1 December 2025," the alert cautioned. "As people return from overseas holidays, it is expected that additional cases may be identified."

The public is now being encouraged to monitor for symptoms and to seek professional help should symptoms manifest.

"If symptoms develop and you've been at one of the locations at the time listed on the website, see your doctor or health service, including an emergency department," said Executive Director of Health Protection NSW Dr. Christine Selvey.

Dr. Selvey added, "Call ahead to let them know that you may have come into contact with measles so you don't spend time in waiting rooms with other patients."

What to Know About Measles

A preventable disease, measles is caused by a virus that spreads easily in the air. This makes the disease highly contagious, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It causes a blotchy rash that can differ on color depending on the person's skin color, notes Mayo Clinic.

Early symptoms include the following:

Running nose

Cough

Red and watery eyes

Small white spots inside the cheeks

The rash typically manifests around seven to 18 days after exposure and typically begins on the face and upper neck before spreading over a period of around three days.

According to WHO, the rashes last for five to six days before fading.