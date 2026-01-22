Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the year, and a newly surfaced One UI 8.5 leak may have revealed its biggest innovation yet.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is now strongly linked to a long-rumored feature called Privacy Display, signaling Samsung's next step in on-the-go screen security.

One UI 8.5 Leak Accidentally Confirms Privacy Display

Samsung appears to have unintentionally confirmed the existence of Privacy Display in a recent blog post detailing upcoming Good Lock improvements for One UI 8.5.

While highlighting updates to popular modules such as LockStar, QuickStar, Home Up, and Game Booster+, a screenshot briefly revealed a new "Privacy Display" toggle inside the Quick Settings panel, per 9to5Google.

The toggle was positioned between the music widget and Nearby Devices, strongly suggesting that the feature is already integrated at the system level and being prepared for public release, most likely with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

What Is Samsung's Privacy Display?

Privacy Display is designed to mimic the effect of a physical privacy screen protector, but entirely through software and display technology. When activated, the feature restricts viewing angles, making screen content difficult to see from the sides while remaining clear to the user directly in front of the device.

This functionality is especially useful for reading messages, checking emails, or accessing sensitive apps in public places such as trains, elevators, cafes, or crowded offices.

Smart Automation Could Set It Apart

Early leaks suggest Privacy Display may go beyond simple manual control. Samsung is reportedly working on automatic activation, allowing the feature to turn on intelligently in high-risk environments like public transportation or busy areas. If true, this would make Privacy Display one of the most practical privacy-focused features on any flagship smartphone.

Users are also expected to retain full control, with options to enable the feature manually, schedule it, or let One UI handle activation based on context.

Major Differentiator for the Galaxy S26 Ultra

If Samsung delivers Privacy Display as expected, it could become one of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's standout selling points. While competitors focus heavily on camera upgrades and AI tools, Samsung appears to be addressing a real-world privacy concern that affects everyday smartphone use.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in late February, following Samsung's typical flagship release cycle.

Originally published on Tech Times