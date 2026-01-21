The Queensland government is set to make changes across the construction industry.

The decision comes after its productivity commission handed in a report that shows productivity in the industry has dropped by 9% since 2018.

Queensland Government to Make Changes

A statement released by the Queensland government said that "The Crisafulli Government is delivering a fresh start for Queenslanders by committing to reforms to boost productivity in the construction industry after an independent inquiry revealed the sector has been strangled by red tape and union indulgence."

According to a report by ABC News, the commission is calling for an "industry reset."

Minister for Housing and Public Works Sam O'Connor notes that reforms in productivity are needed in order to deliver more homes at a faster rate.

O'Connor has also pointed out that the report has exposed why Queensland is in a housing crisis, and the government's response hopes to increase supply levels.

Recommendations Made by the Commission

The Queensland government has already agreed or signalled an in-principle agreement to 51 of the 64 recommendations made by the commission.

Per the statement released by the Queensland government, among the recommendations in agreed to are as follows: