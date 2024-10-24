In a country where homeownership is a cherished dream, Turnkey Building Group is redefining the path to achieving it. This Melbourne-based company, guided by Justin Engelke and Jordan Wilson, connects aspiring homeowners with builders, simplifying the home construction process, which can often feel complicated.

A New Blueprint for Home Building

Turnkey Building Group has introduced a fresh model to home construction, working with various builders and developers to give clients options that fit their needs and budgets.

"We aren't tied to any builder or developer," says Engelke, the 33-year-old director of Turnkey Building Group. "This allows us to provide unbiased advice and focus on what clients want." This focus on clients is critical to Turnkey's goal of becoming a trusted name in new home construction across Australia.

The Turnkey Advantage

Turnkey Building Group acts as a buyer advocate, guiding clients through land purchases and serving as the main link between them and builders. Though not builders themselves, Turnkey's team helps clients navigate the market and manage the entire process.

Turnkey's strength lies in its market research, identifying high-growth areas to help clients make informed decisions and achieve long-term capital growth. This guidance keeps clients prepared for changes in the real estate market.

The leadership team's experience plays a key role in Turnkey's success. Engelke and Wilson each bring over a decade of experience in the property industry. They have personally bought and sold over 80 properties and developed several multi-million dollar projects. Their hands-on experience directly benefits clients. "We give them the confidence to commit because they know we've found the best option for them and will support them throughout the process," Engelke says.

Turnkey Delivers More Than Just a Property

Turnkey's role in home building goes beyond finding the right property. The builders they work with provide fixed pricing and complete inclusions, covering essentials like fencing, landscaping, and blinds—features often considered upgrades by other builders. Turnkey offers these services at no extra cost to the customer.

This model tackles unexpected costs and upgrades, which are common issues in homebuilding. Turnkey provides a complete homebuilding solution, ensuring clients have a hassle-free experience while getting the most value from their investment.

Breaking the Mold: Turnkey's Fresh Perspective on Homebuilding

Turnkey Building Group is influencing more than just individual homebuyers; it is contributing to changes in Australia's home construction industry. Its model gives customers more control over the buying process, moving away from the usual limitations of dealing directly with builders.

Turnkey's growth reflects how new ideas can bring change to a traditional industry. Engelke and Wilson have developed a business that offers a different approach to home construction in Australia. Their shift from property investors to business owners shows how entrepreneurs can impact established markets.

Turnkey's Client-Focused Approach to Home Buying

Turnkey Building Group is set for continued growth. Its expansion across Australia could influence individual homeownership and the real estate market. With a blend of fresh ideas and experience, it offers clients a new way to approach building a home.

While homebuilding is often perceived as complex and unclear, Turnkey Building Group stands out by offering transparency and simplifying the process. It is making home construction more accessible by empowering clients with clear information and streamlined procedures, one homeowner at a time.