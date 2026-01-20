Looks like new smartphones are not in the cards for Asus this year.

According to reports, translations of comments made by Chairman Jonney Shih indicate that no new smartphone will be released for the company.

Asus Will Not Release New Smartphones

PC Mag said in its report that Shih said that "Asus will no longer add new mobile phone models in the future" at a recent even in Taiwan.

Engadget has pointed out that previous reports already indicated that Asus will not release any smartphones for 2026. However, Shih's more recent comments may be alluding to a longer absence.

Those will existing Asus smartphones should not be worried as the company will continue to provide support. Warranty assistance as well as software updates will still be made available for existing users.

Is Asus Exiting the Smartphone Market?

Shih's comments have raised concerns that Asus may be exiting the smartphone market altogether. According to Engadget, Shih has acknowledged the possibility that Asus' smartphones may be phased out.

It is important to note, however, that the company has not officially confirmed any such move.

This has not stopped Redmagic from celebrating rumors of Asus' potential exit early this month as seen in the post below.

