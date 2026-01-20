A total of four shark attacks has taken place along the New South Wales coast in the past three days.

The latest incident involves a 39-year-old man who was surfing at Point Plomer.

Latest Shark Attack Brings Total to Four in Three Days

According to a report by ABC News, a shark bit through the 39-year-old's board and left him with minor cuts and grazes.

Local surfers said that, at the time of attack, they saw a couple of bull sharks in the area.

The victim has since been discharged from the hospital, according to a spokesperson from the Mid North Coast Local Health District.

Other Shark Attacks in NSW in Recent Days

The first of the four attacks happened Sunday at 4.20 p.m. local time. A 12-year-old boy was bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbour while swimming.

"Water Police officers attached two medical tourniquets and [he] was immediately given first aid on board the police vessel ... for serious leg injuries," police said in a statement at that time, according to The Guardian.

The young boy is now in critical condition at Sydney Children's Hospital, per CNN.

The second shark attack took place the next day when an 11-year-old boy surfing at Dee Why Point ended up with a bitten surfboard.

It is being presumed that his surfboard was bitten by a bull shark. The 11-year-old did not sustain any injuries from the attack.

The third took place later that day when a man believed to be in his 20s was bitten by a shark at North Steyne Beach. Sustaining what police described as "life-changing injuries," the man is still in critical condition following surgery.

According to ABC News, swimming spots on the northern beaches are now closed for 48 hours. Swimmers and surfers are strongly discouraged from entering the beach during this time.