GOLD COAST, Australia — People keep moving to the Gold Coast, and that has made picking a removalist an important decision for a lot of households. Families from Sydney and Melbourne are heading north, and locals are trading up to bigger homes in the hinterland. Hiring the wrong mover can mean hundreds of dollars in hidden charges, damaged furniture or worse.

Moving costs in South East Queensland have kept rising. Industry pricing data published in mid-2026 showed removal rates on the Gold Coast up about 4.5% from a year earlier, driven by higher fuel, insurance and wage costs. Demand stays strong through the city's peak periods, so households planning a move in 2027 have good reason to start comparing operators early.

The five Gold Coast removalists below stand out on public ratings, review volume and service range in independent directories and comparison platforms. The selection is based on publicly available data, not paid placement. Ratings can change quickly, so consumers should check current reviews and get written quotes before booking.

1. R2G Transport & Storage

R2G Transport & Storage has been moving Queensland homes and businesses since 2014, and covers Gold Coast jobs from its Brisbane depot in Archerfield. That reach takes in the full coast, from Coomera and Helensvale in the north to Coolangatta at the border, and west into the hinterland around Nerang and Mudgeeraba. The company is a member of the Australian Furniture Removers Association (AFRA), and is fully insured, including public liability and goods-in-transit insurance.

Gold Coast work is a regular part of what the team does: high-rise apartments in Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach, where loading docks and lift bookings have to be organised before arrival; canal-front homes; and newer builds in Coomera and Pimpama. Crews plan around M1 congestion between Nerang and Helensvale, and treat tight access, stairs and apartment buildings as routine rather than a complication. Services include house and unit moves, packing, storage and interstate relocations, with written quotes provided upfront.

For anyone looking for removalists Gold Coast residents can rely on, R2G offers a fully insured, experienced team. Call 1300 959 498 or visit the R2G website for a free quote.

2. Posch & Silva Removalists Gold Coast

Posch & Silva Removalists, based on Paradise Avenue in Miami, has built a strong reputation in the southern Gold Coast suburbs. Calso listed the business with a 5.0 rating from more than 700 reviews. It also appears in curated local guides including ThreeBestRated and The Best Gold Coast.

The company's spot in the middle of the coast, between Burleigh Heads and Mermaid Beach, puts it close to some of the region's densest residential pockets. These include beachside apartments and older homes, which can be tricky to move because of narrow streets, limited parking and stairs.

Its repeat appearances across separate review platforms suggest a steady track record rather than a one-off surge of positive feedback.

3. ChevronLog Removals

ChevronLog Removals is known for flexibility. The company advertises 24-hour availability and secure storage monitored around the clock, which can matter for people relocating at short notice or moving into a property that isn't ready yet.

Calso rated ChevronLog 4.9 from more than 350 reviews. The company also holds a top TrustScore of 5 on Trustpilot. Its storage offering is a selling point for downsizers, renovators and interstate arrivals who need somewhere secure to keep belongings for weeks or months.

Monitored storage may cost more than self-storage units. For high-value furniture, artwork and electronics, some customers see that as worth paying for.

4. Robina Removals

Robina Removals has more history than most local operators. The family-owned company has been operating since 1987, nearly four decades in the Gold Coast market, and works from Reedy Creek Road in Burleigh Waters.

Moving comparison platform Muval lists the company at 4.8 from more than 500 reviews, and ThreeBestRated ranked it first among Gold Coast removalists. Its long run has carried it through several property booms and slowdowns on the coast, which gives it a good knowledge of local suburbs, access issues and building rules.

Family-run firms often appeal to older customers and downsizers, who may prefer a smaller operator with experienced staff over a large national brand.

5. No Limits Removalists

No Limits Removalists, based in Broadbeach Waters, has one of the largest bodies of customer feedback of any mover in the region. Muval lists the company with a 5.00 rating from more than 4,300 reviews, a strong result for a local operator.

The company handles local, country and interstate moves. That makes it an option for households relocating between the Gold Coast and Brisbane, northern New South Wales or further afield. Interstate work matters on the coast, where many new arrivals come from southern states.

That volume of positive reviews on a major comparison platform suggests broad customer satisfaction across many job types.

Other operators worth a look

Several other Gold Coast removalists get strong mentions in local directories. Ashtons Removals is accredited by the Australian Furniture Removers Association, the industry's peak body. A Smooth Move Removals is family-owned and has operated since 2009. Don's Removals & Storage and Lion Gold Coast Removals also appear regularly in local listings and comparisons.

Consumers are generally advised to get at least three quotes, and smaller or newer operators can sometimes beat established brands on price, especially for midweek jobs.

How much does it cost to move on the Gold Coast?

Prices vary widely depending on home size, access, distance and timing. Industry figures published in 2026 give a rough guide.

Pricing service reported in July 2026 that a two-person crew with a truck on the Gold Coast typically costs between A$98 and A$175 an hour, with a common rate of about A$135. A three-person crew usually costs between A$135 and A$245 an hour.

For a full local move, the same data put a three-bedroom home at about A$785 to A$1,950 and a four-bedroom home at about A$1,175 to A$2,950.

Muval's data showed an average Gold Coast hourly rate of about A$158, with a typical three-bedroom move costing around A$1,095. Other comparison platforms quoted hourly rates of A$120 to A$210, often with a two-hour minimum charge.

Accreditation also affects price. Quote Yard figures showed crews accredited by the Australian Furniture Removers Association, or AFRA, typically charging A$120 to A$200 an hour for three movers, compared with A$100 to A$160 for non-accredited operators. Prices also vary by suburb. One comparison service put the median hourly rate for moves in Broadbeach at about A$152.

Timing can add hundreds of dollars

When you move can matter as much as who moves you. Comparison site Selectra has noted that removal prices can rise by about 15% in peak periods, when demand outstrips available crews.

On the Gold Coast, the busy periods include the summer holidays, the end of the financial year in June, and late November and early December, when Schoolies celebrations draw thousands of school leavers to Surfers Paradise and make traffic and parking harder.

Weekends and month-end dates, when leases often end, are also in high demand. Consumer guides consistently recommend booking a weekday move, ideally midweek, to get better rates and availability.

High-rise living adds another cost. Moves from tower apartments in Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach and Main Beach often mean booking lifts, getting building manager approval and dealing with limited loading dock time. All of that adds hours to the job.

Fixed quote or hourly rate?

Most Gold Coast removalists offer either an hourly rate or a fixed-price quote. Hourly pricing can suit small, well-organised moves with easy access. Fixed quotes give certainty for larger homes or moves with complications such as stairs, long carries or fragile items.

Consumer advocates say customers should get any quote in writing, including what is covered: travel time, fuel levies, packing materials, insurance and charges for bulky items such as pianos, pool tables or large appliances.

Watch out for scams

The industry has a known problem with so-called hostage-load scams, flagged by Quote Yard among others. A mover gives a low quote, loads a customer's belongings, then demands a much higher payment before delivering them.

The warning signs include unusually low quotes, demands for large cash deposits, no fixed business address, no written contract and an unwillingness to provide insurance details. Checking an operator's Australian Business Number, reviews across several platforms and any industry accreditation can reduce the risk.

AFRA accreditation is a useful filter. Accredited members must meet set standards and have access to a dispute resolution process.

Check insurance before moving day

Insurance is one of the most overlooked parts of a move. Many removalists carry public liability insurance, but that doesn't always cover damage to a customer's goods while they are being moved.

Customers should ask whether transit insurance is included or offered as an extra, what the excess is, and whether high-value items need to be declared in advance. Some home and contents policies also offer limited cover during a move, so it's worth checking with your insurer.

Plan early for 2027

With moving costs still rising and the Gold Coast's population growing, demand for good removalists is expected to stay high into 2027.

Booking several weeks ahead, getting at least three written quotes, checking reviews across multiple sites and confirming insurance and accreditation are the simplest ways to avoid moving-day stress.

For many households, the cheapest quote may not end up the cheapest move. An experienced, well-reviewed operator who turns up on time and gets everything there in one piece is usually worth paying for.