Rockstar Games has once again suffered another hacking incident from a threat organization, with an infamous group claiming that it was behind the illegal accessing of the company's servers.

Rockstar Games Suffer From Another Hack

Rockstar Games has confirmed to Kotaku that it has suffered another attack, but this time, the hack targeted a third-party service partner of the company.

According to a report by the Cybersec Guru, a hacker group called "ShinyHunters" posted on its site on the dark web that it had gained access to Rockstar's Snowflake servers.

The ShinyHunters sent a message to Rockstar Games which read "Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 Apr 2026 before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that'll come your way."

The hacker group was able to gain access to the data via Anodot, a cloud cost monitoring and analytics software service that Rockstar and other companies use to manage cloud data.

Here's How It Affected the Company

A Rockstar Games spokesperson shared a statement to Kotaku which addressed the latest attack against the company.

"We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach," the statement said. "This incident has no impact on our organization or our players."

As for what the hackers actually took, ShinyHunters has not publicly stated what data or files they have access to and could leak. It is believed they do not have access to passwords or personal player data.

Instead, Kotaku said that this hack was focused on corporate information and assets, which could include the likes of contracts, financial documents, and marketing plans.

Previous Rockstar Hacks Leaked 'GTA VI'

In 2022, Rockstar Games suffered an infamous hack that led to a lot of early "GTA VI" gameplay footage and assets being leaked online.

That hack was pulled off by an 18-year-old teenager who was able to gain access to the company's Slack chat service.

This young member of the Lapsus$ group responsible for the leak was sentenced to an indefinite hospitalization after a mental health assessment.

ShinyHunters have been around since 2020 and are known for targeting large companies, including the likes of Microsoft, Ticketmaster, Cisco, AT&T, and Wattpad.

Originally published on Player One