Taming Temperatures with Boundaryless Tree Canopy Cover

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. PST/6:00 p.m. EST

Moderator: Brett Dixon, Esri Asia Pacific Spatial Industry Specialist & Business Leader

Panelists:

Matt Sund, City of Sydney Spatial Information Services Manager

Karen Sweeney, City of Sydney Urban Forestry Manager

Esri, a world leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software solutions, is hosting a LinkedIn livestream on Thurs., December 14 featuring the City of Sydney, Australia. During the livestream, leaders from the City of Sydney will discuss their novel approach to advancing tree equity, no matter where their citizens live, along with increasing biodiversity in trees and the wildlife that rely on them.

Rapid growth in greater Sydney has resulted in the loss of biodiversity and green, shady places. In the past decade, more than half of greater Sydney’s neighborhoods have lost urban forest cover, as experts warn that suburbs lacking sufficient tree cover may become unlivable. Now, the state government plans to plant millions of trees by 2030.

Esri Asia Pacific Spatial Industry Specialist & Business Leader Brett Dixon will host the LinkedIn livestream session with The City of Sydney Spatial Information Services Manager Matt Sund and Urban Forest Manager Karen Sweeney, who will highlight their work to make communities across the city cooler, using Esri Geographic Information Systems (GIS) software to pinpoint urban heat hotspots and map suburban tree canopy throughout the city’s neighborhoods.

Please register here to join the LinkedIn livestream discussion. To learn more about Sydney, Australia and other cities around the world, please visit the Growing Green Cities collection.

