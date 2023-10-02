Inspired by Australians and New Zealanders, the iconic gas barbecue that fueled an outdoor cooking revolution has been reimagined to do more and make barbecuing easier

ADELAIDE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weber-Stephen Products LLC, the global leader in outdoor cooking, technology, and products, unveiled today its all-new Weber Q range of gas barbecues. Featuring high-performance innovation, durable construction, and consumer-led design, every millimetre of the reimagined Weber Q barbecue is thoughtfully engineered to help people across Australia and New Zealand do even more at the barbecue with ease.

“Millions of Australians and New Zealanders love their Weber Q, so redesigning a product that has become an icon and created a whole new barbecue category was no easy task and needed to be approached with great care,” said Mike McDonald, Managing Director, Weber Asia-Pacific. “We knew if we talked with, and listened to, our Weber Q owners and prospective owners, we could preserve what they love about the Weber Q barbecue and engineer a better experience by solving for their modern lifestyle needs.”

“The result is a meticulously reimagined Weber Q product range that celebrates all Australians and New Zealanders want to do at the barbecue -- more than they ever thought was possible -- and makes cooking outdoors more enjoyable. We can’t wait to see and hear about the delicious meals and amazing memories our new Weber Q range will help to create in backyards and on balconies, beaches, and campgrounds,” added McDonald.

To develop the all-new Weber Q range, Company product designers and engineers reconceived the outdoor cooking experience with insights from hundreds of consumers and retail partners across the two countries. The game plan was clear: the next Weber Q barbecue needed to provide more room to cook different foods, a broader temperature range to unlock additional cooking methods, overall greater control throughout a cook, an improved approach to cleaning, and effortless ways to move, transport, and store the barbecue.

The outcome of this work is an all-new Weber Q range created by Australians and New Zealanders for Australians and New Zealanders. Comprised of nine models within two key ranges – Weber Q and Weber Q Premium - the new line delivers the following benefits compared to previous generations of the Weber Q barbecue:

An expanded temperature range that supports a variety of cooking methods, including barbecuing, baking, roasting, searing, and new low and slow cooking (on selected models), extending menu possibilities to include a wider range of ingredients, meals, and cuisines. High-efficiency, angled-port burners enable this broad temperature range, maximising gas efficiency without compromising cooking performance and delicious results.

The Weber Q barbecue also features a painted cast aluminum lid and cook box for superior durability and long-term corrosion resistance.

Additionally, Weber engineers created a collection of accessories that broaden what outdoor cooks can do on this unique barbecue, from a full hotplate to a sleek and functional premium cart with an under-barbecue cabinet design and modern storage features to grill grate hooks for storing the barbecue’s porcelain-enamel cast iron cooking grates after cooking or cleaning.

The all-new Weber Q range is available now on weber.com, in Weber Stores, and from retail partners across Australia and New Zealand. Outdoor cooks can select from nine models and several colours, including Flame Red, Midnight Black, Charcoal Grey, or Smoke Grey (available colours vary by model). Weber Q barbecues start from $369.00 (AUS) / $449.00 (NZ). And a five-year limited warranty backs each barbecue.

ABOUT THE WEBER Q

The Weber Q barbecue, first introduced in Australia in 2003 and later in New Zealand, created a new category of compact gas barbecues and reset the performance standards of an affordable gas barbecue. Over the past 20 years, the Weber Q barbecue has become an iconic and instantly recognisable, market-leading product and a staple of life and cooking outdoors across these two countries.

ABOUT WEBER-STEPHEN PRODUCTS LLC

Weber, headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world’s leading barbecue brand. The Company’s founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal barbecue more than 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet, and electric barbecues, smokers, griddles, and accessories designed to help outdoor cooks create amazing memories and delicious food. Weber offers its barbecues, accessories, services, and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.

