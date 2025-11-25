OpenAI already has a shopping assistant feature for ChatGPT, but the company is coming in with an upgrade for the tool that adds research functions for your convenience.

This latest tool for ChatGPT's AI shopping assistant is right in time for the Black Friday sale, which is already nearing, set to offer one of the biggest sales before the holidays.

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT AI Shopping Assistant Upgrade

OpenAI shared an announcement that talks about the upgrade for the already-available ChatGPT AI shopping assistant on the platform. The upgrade adds a shopping research feature that will suggest well-thought-out products.

While OpenAI claims that the shopping feature already searches for the top matches to what you are looking for, this new tool will be more expansive in its search.

Not only will ChatGPT suggest products for you after you create a prompt or command that would have it search the web for the best matches, but it will also be intuitive by asking smart questions regarding what exactly you are looking for.

OpenAI describes this experience as having a personal shopper that knows your needs. This is because this new ChatGPT shopping research tool takes into account your past conversations with the chatbot to better sum up your preferences, wants, and needs via the Memory feature.

While searching the web deeper is one of the key features that differentiate it from the past shopping assistant feature, the company claims that this latest tool will also look at review and quality sources for you.

Right In Time for the Upcoming Black Friday Sale

OpenAI launched this new upgrade at the end of November in time for one of the biggest sale events, the Black Friday sale.

According to OpenAI, "Shopping research is built for that deeper kind of decision-making. It turns product discovery into a conversation: asking smart questions to understand what you care about, pulling accurate, up-to-date details from high-quality sources, and bringing options back to you to refine the results."

The company previously released a shopping feature earlier this year, but there is a clear distinction between this previous one and the latest release, as the former focuses more on being a shopping assistant, while the latter is a personal shopper.

The new feature would also work well for "detail-heavy" products available online, like electronics, beauty products, home and garden, kitchen appliances, and sports and outdoors categories, said OpenAI.

The ChatGPT Shopping research feature is now rolling out to mobile and web versions of the chatbot, and it is available to access for free to these account types: Free, Go, Plus, and Pro.

According to OpenAI, it will offer "nearly unlimited" access to the Shopping research feature across all plans mentioned above come the holidays.

Originally published on Tech Times