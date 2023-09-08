Richard Lyons is uniquely placed to combine AI and human expertise to help Cloudstaff customers solve talent shortages and adapt to changing working habits

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudstaff, a global remote staffing provider serving customers in 34 countries, has appointed Richard Lyons as Chief AI Officer. Richard will spearhead the company’s artificial intelligence strategy in this newly created position. With a mandate to enable the future of work, he’ll focus on how AI can enhance Cloudstaff’s offering and maximize customer efficiency.

Before joining Cloudstaff, Richard spent 15 years at Google, most notably leading a team supervising machine learning models at YouTube Search. With a background in building ‘planet scale’ solutions and a proven track record of deploying successful AI-driven processes, Richard brings a wealth of knowledge acquired at Google and earlier in his career working with telco and cloud infrastructure firms.

Building on this experience, Richard will oversee the development and execution of AI strategies that solve pressing challenges, such as talent shortages, the rise of remote working, changing work practices, and more.

“As the outsourcing industry evolves, we recognize that AI will play a transformative role in enabling businesses to stay ahead of the competition,” said Lloyd Ernst, CEO of Cloudstaff. “That’s why we’re leading this industry in adopting AI to maximize both the efficiency and effectiveness of our Cloudstaffers. Richard will play a pivotal role here. Under his leadership, we’re excited to harness the power of AI to supercharge our own workforce and help our customers prepare for the future of work.”

Richard Lyons’ appointment as Chief AI Officer represents the next iteration of Cloudstaff’s technology differentiation strategy. The company has already started implementing artificial intelligence into a range of processes, such as simplifying talent sourcing and enhancing staff productivity. Cloudstaff will soon roll out these pilot use cases to help its customers source new employees faster, further simplify how they collaborate with remote workforces, and enhance productivity. All these use cases point towards the company’s broader goal of helping customers stay ahead in a rapidly changing business landscape.

“In just a few short months, generative AI has revolutionized the world of work,” said Richard Lyons. “Cloudstaff is leading the outsourcing industry in implementing AI to supercharge efficiency and effectiveness on behalf of its customers. I’m impressed by the company’s forward-thinking mindset, and I look forward to creating a future where AI is seamlessly integrated into the fabric of outsourcing, delivering transformative results.”

About Cloudstaff

Cloudstaff has pioneered the global remote staffing industry, helping innovative companies in the United States, Australia, and beyond find the best talent. For over 15 years, Cloudstaff has worked with its customers to select professional services talent with expertise in accounting, real estate, tourism and travel, software development, customer service, sales, and marketing.

With cutting-edge productivity technology and a people-first culture, Cloudstaff can supercharge your business. By investing in hard working, loyal team members, businesses everywhere are discovering the true power of global remote staffing. This is cloudstaff.com. This is the Talent Revolution.

