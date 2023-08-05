Asia-Pacific RTD Tea & Coffee Market Outlook, 2028 - Market Set for Rapid Growth as Consumer Preferences Shift and Urbanization Increases - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Asia-Pacific RTD Tea and Coffee Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.52% during 2023-2028
The Asia-Pacific region, with its large population and growing middle class, is driving the demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee. Traditional tea varieties, such as green tea and oolong tea, hold deep cultural significance in countries like China, Japan, India, and Thailand, resulting in a strong demand for RTD tea products.
Additionally, coffee consumption is rapidly growing in urban areas, with coffeehouses becoming popular social spaces. The region's rapid urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles have led to an increased demand for convenient on-the-go beverages, including RTD tea and coffee.
Manufacturers in the market continuously introduce new flavors, functional benefits, and packaging formats to cater to evolving consumer preferences, driving consumption. Fusion flavors that combine traditional and international tastes attract adventurous consumers seeking new taste experiences.
The influence of Western culture, particularly from the United States and Europe, has contributed to the popularity of RTD tea and coffee in the Asia-Pacific region. The adoption of Western lifestyle trends, including coffee culture, has further fueled the growth of the RTD coffee segment. Ready-to-drink tea holds the highest market share in the region due to its long-standing cultural heritage and preference for tea ceremonies.
China, with its large population and expanding middle class, dominates the Asia-Pacific market in 2022. The country's rapid economic growth and urbanization have resulted in an increased demand for convenient and ready-to-consume beverage options. PET bottles, particularly shaped PET bottles, are the preferred packaging type, offering unique designs and visual impact on store shelves.
Overall, the Asia-Pacific RTD tea and coffee market is poised for significant growth as consumer preferences evolve, urbanization increases, and innovative products cater to diverse tastes and preferences.
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Dashboard
- Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
- Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022
- Key Players Market Positioning Matrix
- Porter's Five Forces
Company Profiles
- Nestle S.A
- The Coca-Cola Company
- PepsiCo, Inc
- Starbucks Corporation
- Kirin Holdings Company, Limited
- Danone S
- Ito En,
- Suntory Holdings Limited
- Dr Pepper Snapple Gro
- Ajegro
- Sapporo Holdings Ltd
- Juan Valdez Cafe
- Tata Consumer Products Limited
- EkaterraE
- Uni - President Enterprises Corporation
- Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd
Considered in this report
- Geography: Asia Pacific
- Historic year: 2017
- Base year: 2022
- Estimated year: 2023
- Forecast year: 2028
Aspects covered in this report
- Asia Pacific Ready to Drink Tea & Coffee market with its value and forecast along with its segments
- On-going trends and developments
- Top profiled companies
- Strategic recommendation
Countries Covered in this report
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
By Type
- Ready to Drink Tea
- Ready to Drink Coffee
By Packaging
- Pet Bottle
- Canned
- Glass Bottle
- Fountain/Aseptic
- Others (Pouches, Cartoons and Cups)
By Price
- Regular ($0.50 to $2 per unit)
- Popular Priced ($2 TO $4)
- Premium ($4 to $8)
- Super Premium (above $8)
- Fountain
By Distribution Channel
- Off-trade
- On-trade (Food Service and Vending)
-
