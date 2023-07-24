Free Bets, Free Spins and a brand new arrival on offer

SYDNEY,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--They say be careful what you wish for, but it’s like a wish come true at Juicy Stakes Casino this week – with the online casino delivering Free Bets, Free Spins and a brand new arrival!

Give a warm welcome to the most pristine pokie in the Juicy Stakes collection, Wish Granted. Rub the magic lamp and make a wish… Was it for 10 Free Spins? Because – ta-da! – here they are.

If you’re a depositing Juicy Stakes player, log in between 28th-31st July and conjure up 10 spins, so you can give this brilliant new genie-themed game a go.

From Free Spins to Free Bets now – $50 of Blackjack bets to be precise. Completely on the house, to use on a casino classic. Once again, you just need to log in and you’ll find 25x $2 bets waiting as soon as you load up Blackjack 21. Your bonus can be turned into anything up to $250, with the offer on the cards between now and 30th July.

Last but by no means least, a monster 290 Free Spins. A feast of freebies to use on four top pokies. All you need to do is deposit, enter the special bonus codes… and play!

Deposit $25 and enter code LARCEN50 to pick up 50 Free Spins for Take The Bank. And for a further 75, reload $35 or more alongside the bonus code HUNTING60 – that’ll set you spinning on Primal Hunt.

A $40 deposit with MONSTERS80 will earn you another 80 Free Spins for Monster Pop, and you can make it 290 not out with a $50 deposit and code MANGO100. That’ll bring you 50 Free Spins for Fruitbat Crazy. You can reel in this spin spectacular between now and 31st July.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “Here at Juicy Stakes Casino, we’re always looking to improve our pokie collection and we’ve got our wish with, well… Wish Granted.

“We want our players to put it to the test and what better way than with 10 Free Spins – making it 300 in total with these offers alone, plus an extra $50 on us. What a way to wrap up July.”

