Oil prices rose on Friday after a tanker caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz, reviving fears about Middle East shipping. Even so, the benchmarks closed out a third straight losing week, as traders weighed war risk against signs that Gulf supplies are recovering.

Brent crude futures settled at $92.57 a barrel, up 59 cents, or 0.64%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery, which expired on Friday, settled at $83.98, up 77 cents, or 0.93%.

Both contracts had fallen sharply earlier in the session. Brent dropped as low as $90.33 and WTI fell to $81.59 before buyers returned. WTI's Thursday settlement of $83.21 was its lowest close since Aug. 26.

Weekly losses deepen

Despite Friday's bounce, the broader trend stayed negative. Brent finished the week down $3.27, or about 3.4%, from its Nov. 13 close of $95.84. WTI lost $4.58, or about 5.2%, from $88.56.

It was the third weekly decline in a row for both benchmarks. Brent has fallen roughly 20% in November as flows from the Persian Gulf have gradually recovered from the disruption that began when the conflict with Iran broke out on Feb. 28.

Prices remain far above year-ago levels, however. Brent is still more than $29 a barrel higher than it was at this time last year, a reminder of how much the war has reshaped the global energy market.

Shipping threats return

The rebound came after the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations agency said an outbound tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about 8 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, and caught fire. No casualties or environmental impact were reported. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the vessel had hit a mine.

Separately, Iranian media reported that a missile struck Qeshm Island, an Iranian island in the strait.

Traders also pointed to the arrival of a third U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the region and to concerns that Washington could launch fresh strikes on Iran. Short-covering before next week's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, when trading is usually thin, added to the gains.

U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 5% on the day.

Supply versus risk

The market is being pulled in two directions. On one side, U.S. officials say Navy escorts are moving more vessels through the strait, and Gulf producers have restored much of their export capacity. Several forecasters have warned of a possible supply surplus next year as demand growth slows.

On the other side, shipping through Hormuz is still well below pre-war levels, insurance costs for a single transit have soared, and Iran has said it will not fully reopen the waterway until the United States meets its conditions. Any new attack on a tanker can quickly add a risk premium back into prices.

Bloomberg reported that traders were balancing the risk of renewed U.S. strikes on Iran against ample supply and warnings of a surplus.

Wider market turmoil

The moves in oil came on a punishing day for global markets. The S&P 500 fell 3.7% to 6,910.39, its seventh straight loss, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.28%. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are now in correction territory. The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's "fear gauge," closed at 35.89.

Energy stocks offered some relative shelter, though they were not spared the broad selling.

What to watch

Analysts say the next moves in crude will depend on a few things: whether attacks on shipping in and near Hormuz escalate, whether the United States carries out new military action against Iran, and how quickly Gulf exports continue to recover.

Holiday-thinned trading next week could also amplify price swings, as smaller volumes allow single headlines to move the market more sharply than usual.

For consumers, the November slide in crude has begun to feed through to fuel prices in some markets, though prices at the pump typically lag movements in crude by several weeks.