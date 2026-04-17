Netflix is focusing on delivering a new user experience on its mobile app as it has now confirmed that its vertical video feed, which it has been testing since last year, is debuting this month.

Netflix to Debut Vertical Video Feed to Mobile App

In the latest letter to shareholders from Netflix, the company has revealed that it is planning to launch its take on a vertical video feed right on the streaming platform towards the end of April.

This move centers on a redesign of its mobile app experience, where users will get the chance to enjoy the familiar vertical video format on the Netflix app as enjoyed on social media and other platforms.

According to Netflix, its development of this new user experience will focus on delivering a new vertical video discovery feed on the mobile platforms that will help "better reflect our expanding entertainment offering."

What this means is that this new feed will have vertical cards that serve as placeholders for the said vertical video clips that, when opened, will stream a specific clip from a show and try to hook audiences.

After watching the clip, users may then add it to their list via the "+" sign or go directly to its page to stream.

That said, its full functionality remains unconfirmed as of press time.

YouTube Shorts-Style Feed on Netflix

The closest comparison and rival to Netflix's vertical video feed is none other than YouTube, which debuted Shorts around five years ago to deliver its take on the popular format.

YouTube's Shorts was introduced to challenge TikTok's dominance during this time as the vertical video format was on the rise.

Netflix's version of the vertical video format will focus solely on the discovery of its original shows, and it will be unlike YouTube Shorts' creator-made content.

Originally published on Tech Times