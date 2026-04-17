Google has partnered with is renowned Italian luxury brand Gucci for its Android XR smart glasses, with their collaboration coming by 2027 at the earliest.

This was recently unveiled by Gucci's parent company, and there were no other details revealed as to what features this new Android XR wearable will bring its wearer.

Google, Gucci's Android XR Smart Glasses to Debut by 2027

Reuters reported that it was revealed by Kering CEO Luca de Meo that Google and Gucci's collaboration on a luxury version of the Android XR smart glasses is not yet coming this year.

de Meo, instead, says that he expects these collaboration-made smart glasses to debut by 2027 when asked about it.

According to Gizmodo, this partnership with Kering and the Gucci brand is Google's take on the popular smart glasses that Meta and EssilorLuxottica already debuted, specifically the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN.

The report from Reuters said that Google did not share a comment on this development, but it is believed that the company is planning to release its initial batch for Android XR smart glasses later this year.

Android XR Is Getting Luxury Smart Glasses and More

During last year's I/O 2025 showcase, Google revealed that for the Samsung smart glasses under Android XR, it has partnered with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for its development.

The company also revealed during this time that it plans to work with Kering in the future, but it was not yet revealed here that it would be the Gucci brand that is getting Android XR smart glasses with Google.

Meta has proven that a partnership with a renowned name in the eyewear industry is a recipe for success with its smart glasses, with the tech company focusing on the tech while EssilorLuxottica focuses on the brand and design.

Despite the 2027 confirmation, it remains unclear if Google's Gucci-branded Android XR smart glasses will deliver a pair that has a display or if it will focus on audio-only features.

Originally published on Tech Times