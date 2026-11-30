Grand Theft Auto 6 has smashed records and won near-universal praise from critics since its release, but not everyone is happy. A vocal group of players has aired frustrations about how Rockstar Games handled several parts of the launch.

The game's success is not in question. GTA 6 was released on November 19 and is now the joint best-reviewed game of all time, according to Dexerto. LevelUp has called it the most successful entertainment product in history.

Still, fans have raised complaints. Here are five of the biggest.

1. No Disc In The Physical Edition

Collectors have been let down by what arrived in the box. Rockstar had already confirmed that the physical version of GTA 6 includes a digital download code inside the box and no disc.

The reaction intensified when copies arrived. NME reported that fans who pre-ordered physical copies began receiving them, and many were disappointed. Critics argue the approach could hurt the second-hand market, while others question the point of buying a physical copy at all.

2. No Paper Map

A longtime series tradition is gone. Apart from the code, the only extra in the physical edition is a double-sided poster with the game's artwork, and unlike earlier GTA releases, there is no map. One Reddit user wrote: "No map is actually pretty disappointing."

3. Censorship In Japan

Players in Japan have their own complaint. They voiced disappointment over the game's censored content, which tones down nudity and gore compared with the Western release. Fans had already suspected changes when it emerged on November 10 that the Japanese version was 1 GB smaller than the overseas version.

4. Graphics Downgrade Fears

The first post-launch patch sparked new concern. GTA 6 fans have raised concerns over a possible graphical downgrade following the game's first update. Many players are particularly frustrated by the lack of communication from Rockstar about the reported changes. The debate has also renewed calls for separate quality and performance modes, as some fans prioritize graphics while others prefer a steadier frame rate.

5. No PC Version — And Locked Extras

PC players remain on the sidelines. The game launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only, with no Windows release date confirmed. Before launch, fans also objected to the game arriving without GTA Online and to Ultimate Edition extras, including exclusive in-world shops and salons, being locked behind a higher-priced tier.

Review-Bombing And Bugs

Some of the criticism has turned hostile. The game has been review-bombed, receiving dozens of negative player reviews within hours. Some attacked what they called "woke propaganda," while others cited technical problems. LevelUp noted that while fans have legitimate complaints, many of these reviews appeared coordinated.

Big Sales, Big Expectations

The complaints reflect how much fans expected after a wait of more than a decade since GTA 5. Rockstar has not publicly responded to many of the criticisms. Players are watching to see whether future updates address the graphics concerns, add performance options and bring a PC release date.

For now, most players seem to be enjoying the game. But for a vocal part of the fan base, GTA 6's rollout has left room for improvement.