LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales, was brought to tears by surprise recorded messages from her three children during a grueling mountain challenge. The moment is featured in "Heal," a new BBC documentary about her recovery from cancer.

The film follows the princess as she takes on the Three Peaks Challenge, an attempt to climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. According to reports on the documentary, she made the attempt on June 28.

The documentary reached audiences in Britain this weekend. It is available on BBC iPlayer from 12pm and on BBC One at 6:40pm GMT, 29 November. American viewers can watch it on NBC at 8pm ET/PT and Bravo at 11:30pm ET/PT on 30 November, with streaming on Peacock from 1 December.

An Emotional Summit

The film's most moving moment comes midway through the challenge. The documentary's emotional peak comes at the summit of Scafell Pike, where James Middleton plays surprise messages from George, Charlotte and Louis.

Royal correspondent Emily Nash, who attended a private screening, described the conditions at the top. "And they get to the summit, it's cloudy, it's misty, it looks very cold and bleak."

The princess saw the surprise coming and tried to stop it. She tells James, "Oh don't, I'm going to cry."

The messages were arranged in advance. On the summit of Scafell Pike, the Princess's brother, James Middleton, played her the recordings at the request of their father, Prince William, according to Le Figaro.

What The Children Said

Prince Louis, 8, went first, with words that drew a strong reaction from viewers. He tells his mum: "I'm always in your heart, I'll be behind your back". He also tells his mum he loves her and is proud of her.

Prince George, 13, added some humor. His message included teenage-style jokes about tracking her on Flightradar. He also encouraged his mother to push on. Prince George tells Kate to "keep going" in his message.

Princess Charlotte, 11, offered words of encouragement and love.

In the film, according to reports, the princess linked her children's support to her recovery, saying it had given her the motivation to leave the hospital and the strength to take on the challenge.

A Brother's Support

James Middleton played a central role in the expedition. The climb was just Catherine, the filmmakers, and James. Prince William did not appear in the climbing footage, though he arranged for the children's messages to be played.

The documentary also explains why James took on the role. Having missed the traditional treatment-ending bell ceremony, the princess marked the end of her treatment in a different way.

Some viewers noticed the absence of her sister, Pippa Middleton. Nash addressed that directly. She said Pippa has three young children and it was the middle of the summer term, so "she can be let off." Nash said there's no evidence of a feud and described the Middletons as "an incredibly supportive family," with much of their support happening behind the scenes.

Recovery Journey

The princess announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and later said she was in remission. She has gradually returned to public duties while speaking about the challenges of recovery.

The film takes a personal tone. According to Nash, the princess said the film is personal, the idea came to her in spring, and she wanted to give back to the Royal Marsden community. The Royal Marsden is the London cancer hospital where she was treated.

The documentary also reveals how difficult her diagnosis was. In the film she opens up about her cancer recovery and the emotional journey behind her Three Peaks Challenge, describing what she called a "dark time."

Hours after finishing the challenge, the princess was reunited with her family, who gathered to congratulate her.

Wider Release

The documentary will also air in other countries. In Australia it airs on Channel 9 and 9Now at 7:30pm AEDT, 1 December. In Canada it airs on CTV at 10pm ET and Noovo at 7:30pm ET on 7 December, with streaming on Crave from 8 December.