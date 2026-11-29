LONDON — Robert Pattinson, recently named the next James Bond, and his partner Suki Waterhouse are reportedly searching for a home in England's Cotswolds. If they buy there, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be among their neighbors.

Insiders told The Sun that the couple are eager to find a "country pile" after Pattinson landed the coveted role, according to a report published by Mandatory and syndicated on Yahoo.

The source said the couple will spend more time in Britain because of Pattinson's filming schedule for the Bond franchise. They have previously lived in rentals, but now want a countryside home of their own for themselves and their daughter.

"The Cotswolds has a lovely vibe, where they could live in seclusion and go about their lives as regular people," the insider said.

The source cautioned that the search is at an early stage. "It's early days, but they're keeping an eye on properties coming up in the area," the source said.

Neither Pattinson nor Waterhouse has commented publicly on the report.

A Celebrity Enclave

The Cotswolds, a region of rolling hills and historic villages west of London, has become a favorite retreat for the rich and famous. According to the report, celebrities are lining up to buy property there because locals tend not to be starstruck and leave famous residents alone.

If the couple move ahead, the report said their neighbors would include the Sussexes, David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Liam Gallagher.

Harry and Meghan moved back to the U.K. with their children on Aug. 26, according to the report. Page Six reported that the Sussexes are living in the Cotswolds, at a property on a wealthy businessman's estate. Meghan has shared glimpses of their English countryside life on Instagram several times.

Stepping Into 007

Pattinson's casting as Bond was confirmed this month. Robert Pattinson is stepping into the shoes of the iconic James Bond as Amazon MGM takes over the franchise. The film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. According to Belgian magazine Paris Match, Pattinson was named to play Bond on Monday, Nov. 16.

The role will keep him busy in Britain, though details remain scarce. Production is expected to begin soon, although the announcement did not provide a specific filming schedule.

The timing may affect the couple's personal plans. Pattinson's new role could complicate his wedding plans with fiancée Suki Waterhouse. Waterhouse said she hoped the family could return to the United Kingdom next year, where their daughter is signed up for primary school in West London.

A Famously Private Couple

The pair have kept their relationship largely out of public view. They were first linked in July 2018 after being seen leaving a cinema together in London. People confirmed in December 2023 that the couple had gotten engaged. The couple share a daughter.

Their current homes span two continents. The couple's transatlantic setup spans London's Notting Hill and a secluded Hollywood Hills hideaway.

Pattinson, a British actor, rose to fame in the "Twilight" films before building a reputation in independent cinema and playing Batman. Waterhouse, also British, is a model, actor and singer.

Waterhouse has her own history with the Bond franchise. Long before Pattinson was confirmed as the next '007', she had spoken out early in her acting career about wanting to be a 'Bond girl'.

For now, the Cotswolds move remains a report based on unnamed sources. Whether the newest Bond ends up living down the road from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will depend on what comes on the market.