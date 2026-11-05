Bruker Stock Surges as Sharp Margin Expansion and Big Earnings Beat Overshadow Goodwill Charge and Slow Sales

Shares of Bruker Corp. jumped more than 20% on Wednesday after the scientific instruments maker reported adjusted earnings well above Wall Street expectations and significant margin improvement, outweighing a large non-cash goodwill charge and modest sales growth.

Bruker shares rose $11.44 to $67.94 in Wednesday trading, with about 982,000 shares traded. The gain pushed the company's market value to about $10.4 billion, and the stock is now up roughly 41% over the past 52 weeks.

The surge built on early gains. Shares rose 8.1% to $61.05 immediately after the results were released.

Earnings far ahead of forecasts

Bruker reported third-quarter revenue of $874.0 million, up 1.6% from $860.5 million a year earlier. Organic revenue rose 0.7%, acquisitions added 1.7%, and foreign currency had a 0.8% unfavorable impact.

Adjusted profit was the standout. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 56 cents, up 24.4% from 45 cents a year earlier. That compared with a consensus estimate of 42 cents, a beat of 33.3% based on estimates from 12 analysts.

Revenue was roughly in line. StockStory said revenue beat Wall Street's consensus by 0.9%.

Margins expand sharply

Cost controls drove much of the improvement. Non-GAAP operating income was $142.6 million, compared with $105.9 million a year earlier, and the non-GAAP operating margin rose to 16.3% from 12.3%.

Management highlighted the progress in its earnings release, saying "we achieved very significant margin expansion and non-GAAP EPS growth" driven by cost discipline and execution.

Gross margin improved too. Gross profit rose to $429.3 million from $379.4 million, with the GAAP gross margin improving to 49.1% from 44.1%.

Goodwill charge weighs on GAAP results

The reported bottom line looked very different. On a GAAP basis, Bruker reported a diluted loss of 81 cents per share, reflecting non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $174.5 million. The net loss attributable to Bruker was $111.8 million, compared with $59.6 million a year earlier.

Bookings and segments

Order trends offered encouragement. Scientific Instruments book-to-bill exceeded one for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Segment performance was mixed. Bruker Scientific Instruments revenue rose 0.8% to $793.9 million, with organic revenue down 0.4%, while Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies revenue rose 11.2% to $82.1 million.

Cash flow and debt

Executives said free cash flow improved $151 million from a year earlier, driven mainly by higher net income excluding the goodwill impairment and better working capital, and the company paid down another $58 million of debt.

Guidance reaffirmed

Bruker stood by its outlook. The company reconfirmed 2026 organic revenue growth of 1% to 2% and non-GAAP EPS of $2.10 to $2.15, while reducing its expected currency contribution to neutral.

Some analysts noted soft spots. ChartMill said the revenue guidance range sits below consensus, while the EPS guidance midpoint was essentially in line.

Management struck an upbeat tone about next year. Executives said they expect revenue growth acceleration, continued margin expansion and double-digit EPS growth in fiscal 2027.

Analyst sentiment is generally positive. AlphaStreet's tally shows eight buy ratings, six hold and one sell.

The company plans to issue formal 2027 guidance with its fourth-quarter report, expected in early February.