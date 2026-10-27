Brandon Biggs, a Christian YouTuber who says he foresaw the July 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump, is now warning his followers of what he calls an imminent "AI metamorphosis." He predicts it will bring dramatic technological breakthroughs and frames it in apocalyptic religious terms.

Biggs, who hosts the "Last Days" podcast and YouTube channel, made the claims in an Oct. 18 episode, according to The Christian Post. He told viewers that rapid advances in what he called "super intelligence" would take many people by surprise over the next few years.

"We're about to see AI metamorphosis in the next year," Biggs said. He described a vision in which he "saw cures for cancer, cures for diabetes, cure for Alzheimer's."

"You talk about gadgets and gizmos, you're going to see stuff that you're going to go, what is going on with all this technological breakthroughs, especially in 2027, 2028, going into 2030," he said.

A darker interpretation

Biggs paired those predictions with a religious warning. He claimed the technology is being driven by the devil and will ultimately help bring about the "mark of the beast," a reference to the Bible's Book of Revelation.

"Who's behind AI? A SI. SI now super intelligence. Who's behind it? I said the devil. I said Satan himself," Biggs said. "I said I see a demon behind this. And in the days ahead, this demon will ... form the mark of the beast."

He singled out billionaire Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of the social media platform X, as a central figure in what he described as the coming transformation.

Biggs claimed that Musk's Starlink satellite network would become a "mobile command center and this will be the beginning of the beast system."

He also described a vision of a barn owl hovering around Musk, with wing tips he said were "black as onyx" and looked "devilish." According to Biggs, the owl landed on Musk's shoulder, and God told him the billionaire's wisdom would double.

Biggs also suggested that Musk's X platform and the cryptocurrency XRP could be connected in the future, though he offered no evidence.

"I'm not saying they merge. I'm saying X and XRP do something together," he said. "I believe, in my opinion, not financial advice, there's something more to this."

Musk and representatives of X did not publicly respond to Biggs' remarks.

Timing amid AI rebranding

Biggs' warnings come a few weeks after Trump signed an executive order on Sept. 29 directing federal agencies to replace the term "artificial intelligence" with "super intelligence" in official documents.

In the order, Trump wrote that "the extraordinary technologies being pioneered by American innovators far exceed what was envisioned when the term 'Artificial Intelligence' first came into use."

"As these capabilities continue to improve, they increasingly represent not merely artificial intelligence, but a new era of Super Intelligence," the order said.

Biggs' remarks about Starlink also come amid real changes in the telecommunications market. On Oct. 9, SpaceX agreed to buy a nationwide package of wireless spectrum licenses from private equity firm Grain Management to support its plans to expand Starlink into mobile service. The Wall Street Journal reported the deal was worth about $8 billion. Shares of Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile each fell 10% or more that day, wiping tens of billions of dollars from the carriers' combined market value.

The 2024 prediction

Biggs drew national attention in 2024 after a video resurfaced in which he described a vision of an attempt on Trump's life.

In the video, which appears to have been recorded months before the July 13, 2024, shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Biggs said: "I saw an attempt on his life." He added: "This bullet flew by his ear, and it came so close that it busted his eardrum."

Trump was wounded in the ear during the rally. One spectator, Corey Comperatore, was killed and two others were seriously injured. The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

Biggs' supporters pointed to the video as evidence of prophetic insight. Critics were more skeptical. Some noted that Biggs has made many predictions and argued that a broad range of forecasts will occasionally appear to come true. Other parts of his 2024 vision, including that Trump's eardrum would be ruptured, have not been confirmed.

Premier Christianity, a British Christian magazine, reported at the time that some critics said Biggs had a record of predictions that did not come to pass. It noted that Christian teaching calls for prophetic claims to be tested.

Celebrity conversions predicted

In the latest episode, Biggs also said he had been told by God that he would reach celebrities to help spread Christianity.

"We're about to see basketball players, NBA, NFL, we're talking Hollywood's elites come to the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ," he said.

He urged his followers to prepare for what he described as the end times.

"Jesus Christ is coming, and there's many of you all that are asleep," Biggs said. He said God had told him, "It's time for my Church to wake up. Brandon, we're running out of time."

Part of a broader debate

Biggs' comments reflect a wider debate, in both religious and secular circles, about the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. Tech leaders have promised that AI could speed up medical research and scientific discovery. Critics, including some prominent researchers, have warned about the risks of increasingly powerful systems.

Religious leaders have also weighed in. Some have framed AI as a moral and spiritual challenge, while others have welcomed its potential to address disease and poverty.

Predictions of a specific timeline for medical breakthroughs, such as cures for cancer or Alzheimer's disease, are not supported by current scientific consensus. Researchers say AI tools are speeding up drug discovery and diagnosis, but new treatments still require years of clinical testing and regulatory review.