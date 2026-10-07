10 Health Benefits of Bok Choy: Why This Low-Calorie Chinese Cabbage Deserves a Spot on Your Dinner Plate

Bok choy, the crisp, mild-tasting leafy green long used in Chinese cooking, is increasingly showing up in supermarkets, meal kits and restaurant menus across the United States and Europe. Nutrition researchers say its growing popularity is well deserved.

A member of the cruciferous vegetable family, which also includes broccoli, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts, bok choy is packed with vitamins, minerals and plant compounds while containing very few calories.

Here are 10 ways bok choy may benefit your health, based on nutritional data and research on cruciferous vegetables. As with any dietary change, people with medical conditions should consult a doctor or registered dietitian.

1. Very low in calories, high in nutrients

Bok choy is one of the most nutrient-dense foods available. A 100-gram serving of raw bok choy, roughly 1½ cups shredded, contains only about 13 calories, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Because it is about 95% water and low in calories but rich in vitamins and minerals, bok choy can help people add volume and nutrition to meals without significantly increasing calorie intake. That makes it a useful option for people trying to manage their weight.

2. Rich in vitamin C

The same serving provides about 45 milligrams of vitamin C, roughly half of the recommended daily amount for adults.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage, supports the immune system and plays a key role in producing collagen, a protein important for healthy skin, blood vessels and wound healing. It also helps the body absorb iron from plant foods.

3. Supports bone health

Bok choy contains several nutrients linked to strong bones, including calcium, vitamin K, magnesium and phosphorus.

A 100-gram serving provides about 105 milligrams of calcium. While that is less than a glass of milk, research has found that the body absorbs calcium from bok choy and some other leafy greens in the cabbage family relatively efficiently. Unlike spinach, bok choy is low in oxalates, natural compounds that can block calcium absorption.

That makes bok choy a valuable source of calcium for people who avoid dairy products.

4. A good source of vitamin K

Bok choy is high in vitamin K, providing roughly 45 micrograms per 100 grams, more than a third of the recommended daily intake for adults.

Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting and also plays a role in bone health by helping regulate calcium in the body.

People taking blood-thinning medications such as warfarin should talk to their doctors before significantly changing their intake of vitamin K-rich foods, since sudden changes can affect how the medication works.

5. Supports eye health

Bok choy is rich in vitamin A, mostly in the form of beta-carotene, which the body converts into the vitamin as needed. A serving provides a substantial share of daily needs.

Vitamin A is important for vision, particularly in low light, as well as for immune function and skin health. Bok choy also contains lutein and zeaxanthin, plant pigments that accumulate in the eye and are associated with protection against age-related eye conditions.

6. May support heart health

Bok choy provides potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure by counterbalancing the effects of sodium. A 100-gram serving contains about 250 milligrams of potassium.

The vegetable also contains folate and vitamin B6, which help the body manage levels of homocysteine, an amino acid that at high levels has been linked to heart disease. It is naturally low in sodium and free of cholesterol and saturated fat.

Diets rich in vegetables, including leafy greens, are consistently associated with lower risk of heart disease in large observational studies.

7. Contains compounds studied for cancer prevention

Like other cruciferous vegetables, bok choy contains glucosinolates, sulfur-containing compounds that break down into substances such as isothiocyanates when the vegetable is chopped or chewed.

These compounds have been studied in laboratory and animal research for their potential to protect cells from DNA damage and help the body eliminate carcinogens. Some observational studies have found that people who eat more cruciferous vegetables have lower rates of certain cancers.

However, researchers caution that such studies cannot prove cause and effect, and no single food can prevent cancer. The overall pattern of a person's diet and lifestyle matters most.

8. Rich in antioxidants that fight inflammation

Beyond vitamin C and beta-carotene, bok choy contains flavonoids such as quercetin and kaempferol, plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Chronic inflammation is linked to many long-term health problems, including heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. Diets rich in antioxidant-containing fruits and vegetables are associated with lower levels of inflammation.

9. Supports healthy pregnancy

Bok choy is a good source of folate, the natural form of vitamin B9, providing roughly 66 micrograms per 100 grams.

Folate is essential for cell growth and DNA production and is especially important before and during pregnancy, when it helps prevent neural tube defects in a developing baby. Health authorities recommend that women who could become pregnant get enough folate, often through a combination of food and supplements.

10. Supports digestion and hydration

Bok choy contains dietary fiber, which helps support regular digestion and feeds beneficial gut bacteria. Its high water content also contributes to daily fluid intake.

Fiber-rich diets are linked to better digestive health, more stable blood sugar levels and a lower risk of several chronic diseases.

How to eat bok choy

One of bok choy's biggest advantages is its versatility. Both the crunchy white stalks and the tender green leaves can be eaten.

It can be stir-fried with garlic and ginger, added to soups and noodle dishes, steamed, grilled or eaten raw in salads. Baby bok choy, a smaller and more tender variety, cooks quickly and works well as a side dish.

To preserve its nutrients, nutrition experts generally recommend cooking bok choy quickly, such as by light steaming or stir-frying, rather than boiling it for long periods, which can cause water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C to leach out.

A word of caution

For most people, bok choy is a safe and healthy food. However, cruciferous vegetables contain compounds that, in very large amounts, can interfere with iodine uptake by the thyroid gland. Medical literature has documented a rare case of severe thyroid problems in a person who ate very large quantities of raw bok choy daily for months.

Cooking reduces these compounds, and normal servings as part of a varied diet are not considered a concern for most people. Those with thyroid conditions may want to discuss their diet with a health care provider.

As with any food, variety and moderation are key. Bok choy is best enjoyed as part of a balanced diet that includes a range of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and protein sources.