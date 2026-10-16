TOWNSVILLE, Australia — Moving house in Townsville, North Queensland's largest city, can be a demanding job. Hot and humid conditions, a wet season that brings heavy rain and the threat of cyclones, and long distances to other major cities all add complexity to relocations in and out of the region.

With a large defense community, a growing population and steady movement of workers tied to mining, health care and education, demand for removal services in Townsville remains strong. Residents can choose from national moving companies with local branches, regional operators and smaller owner-run businesses.

This guide highlights five removalists that are among the most widely listed and established options serving Townsville in 2026, based on publicly available information about their services, history and local presence. The list is not ranked by price or independently tested service quality, and the companies did not pay to be included. Consumers should compare quotes and check current reviews before booking.

How the list was compiled

The companies below were selected because they have an established presence in Townsville, appear frequently in local business directories and comparison listings, and offer a range of services such as local moves, interstate relocations and storage.

Customer experiences vary, and ratings on review platforms can change quickly. Prices also depend heavily on the size of the move, distance, access at both properties and the time of year.

1.Phoenix Removals

Phoenix Removals has earned its place as one of the most trusted removalists Townsville families and businesses can call on. Established in 2021, the company moves homes and offices with its own trained, in-house crews rather than subcontractors, backed by a 20-truck fleet and full insurance on every job. Operating from Palmer Street in South Townsville, Phoenix covers suburbs from Kirwan and Douglas to Bushland Beach, Annandale and North Ward, as well as interstate relocations. Its services span house and office moves, packing, boxes, storage, furniture disassembly and bulky items. Customers receive an upfront written quote before moving day, and the team is known for quick replies, careful handling and on-time arrivals. For anyone planning a move in North Queensland, Phoenix Removals offers a reliable, professional and stress-free experience. Phone 0410 417 445 or visit the Phoenix Removals website for a free quote.

Best for: Local and interstate household moves, packing services and storage.

2. Allied Pickfords Townsville

Allied Pickfords, one of the best-known names in Australian removals, operates a Townsville branch at 9-13 Markwell Place in Mount St John.

The company describes itself as the largest provider of removal services in Australia and around the world, with more than 40 branches across all Australian states and more than 600 locations internationally.

Its Townsville operation handles local, interstate and international moves, making it a common choice for people relocating overseas or moving long distances within Australia. The company's international network can be an advantage for families moving to or from Townsville for work, including defense and corporate relocations.

Because it is a large national business, Allied Pickfords may suit customers who want a single provider to manage complex moves, including packing, transport, storage and international shipping.

Best for: Interstate and international relocations and full-service moves.

3. Conroy Removals

Conroy Removals operates a Townsville branch in Garbutt, close to the city's airport and industrial area.

The company traces its roots to 1972, when founder David Conroy bought a small furniture removals business in Napier, New Zealand, with a single truck. In the late 1990s, the company expanded into Australia, buying businesses in Brisbane and Townsville before opening branches in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Conroy celebrated 50 years in business in 2022 and employs about 350 people across 12 branches in New Zealand and Australia. David Conroy was inducted into the New Zealand Road Transport Hall of Fame in 2022.

The company's long history in Townsville and its network of branches make it a well-known option for both local moves and longer-distance relocations along the east coast.

Best for: Local moves and long-distance relocations with an established family-owned operator.

4. BJ's Express Moving & Storage

BJ's Express Moving & Storage has provided removal services in Townsville and other parts of Queensland since 2005. The business is locally owned and operated.

The company serves Townsville, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and other areas across Queensland, handling removals for both households and businesses. It also offers storage services.

As a Queensland-focused operator, BJ's Express may appeal to customers moving within the state, such as between Townsville and southeast Queensland, a common route for families and workers.

Best for: Moves within Queensland, local relocations and storage.

5. J'n'D Removals & Transport

J'n'D Removals & Transport is a Townsville-based business that provides home and office removals as well as pick-up and delivery services.

The company is often listed among top-rated local removalists in Townsville and focuses on relocations within the city and surrounding areas.

Smaller local operators such as J'n'D can be a good fit for shorter moves, apartment and unit relocations, and jobs that require flexibility, such as moving a few large items or delivering furniture purchased from a store.

Best for: Local home and office moves and smaller pick-up and delivery jobs.

Other options

Townsville residents have many other choices, including other established removalists, smaller owner-operators and online marketplaces.

Platforms such as Airtasker list more than 100 local removal providers in Townsville, ranging from individuals with vans or trucks to small businesses. These can be cost-effective for small moves, single items or short trips across the city, though customers should check reviews, insurance coverage and whether the provider has the right equipment.

Online booking services also allow customers to compare quotes from multiple removalists, including interstate backloading options in which a customer's goods share space on a truck already traveling a similar route.

How much does a move cost in Townsville?

Removal costs vary widely depending on the size of the home, the volume of belongings, the distance traveled and access conditions such as stairs, lifts or narrow driveways.

According to data from moving comparison platform Muval, Townsville removalists start at about 240 Australian dollars per hour, with an average rate of about 252 dollars per hour. Based on those figures, moving a three-bedroom house within Townsville costs about 1,792 dollars on average.

For interstate moves, prices are often calculated by the volume of goods. Muval lists interstate removal services from Townsville starting at roughly 158 to 197 dollars per cubic meter.

Additional costs can include packing materials, packing services, storage, insurance and fees for difficult access or heavy items such as pianos and pool tables.

Tips for choosing a removalist

Consumers can take several steps to find a reliable mover and avoid surprises.

Get multiple quotes. Prices can vary significantly between companies. Ask for written quotes that clearly outline what is included, such as labor, travel time, fuel, packing materials and any minimum charges.

Check how charges are calculated. Some removalists charge by the hour, while others offer fixed prices. For hourly rates, ask whether charges begin when the truck leaves the depot or when it arrives at the property, and whether there is a minimum number of hours.

Ask about insurance. Find out whether goods are insured during the move and what the coverage includes. Basic coverage may be limited, so consider whether additional transit insurance is needed for valuable items.

Look for industry accreditation. Some removalists are members of industry associations such as the Australian Furniture Removers Association, which sets standards for its members.

Read recent reviews. Online reviews can offer insight into reliability, punctuality and how companies handle damage claims. Focus on recent and detailed reviews rather than overall star ratings alone.

Avoid large upfront deposits. Be cautious of operators that demand large payments before the move or offer prices far below competitors.

Planning around Townsville's climate and calendar

Townsville's weather can affect moving plans. The wet season, which generally runs from about November to April, can bring heavy rain, flooding and tropical cyclones. Residents moving during this period should build flexibility into their plans and ask removalists how they protect belongings from rain.

High temperatures can also make moving physically demanding, so early-morning starts are common during warmer months.

Demand for removalists often peaks at the end of the month, during school holidays and around the end of the year. Booking several weeks in advance can help secure preferred dates and potentially better prices.

Townsville also has a large military population, centered on Lavarack Barracks and RAAF Base Townsville. Defense postings can increase demand for removal services at certain times of the year, so non-military customers may find availability tighter during busy relocation periods.

Preparing for moving day

Experts recommend decluttering before a move, since reducing the volume of belongings can lower costs. Labeling boxes by room, packing an essentials box and taking photos of valuable items before the move can also help.

Customers should confirm the date, time, access arrangements and payment terms with their removalist a few days before the move, and arrange parking or loading zone permits if needed.

As Townsville continues to grow, competition among removalists is likely to remain strong, giving consumers a wide range of choices. Whether moving across the city or across the country, comparing several providers and checking the details of each quote remain the best ways to ensure a smooth relocation.