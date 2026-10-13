SYDNEY - Australia's crypto and Web3 sector continues to mature in 2026 under clearer regulatory expectations from AUSTRAC and ASIC. Projects launching tokens, building protocols, or expanding exchanges now face higher demands for credible media coverage, careful messaging, and measurable results. In this environment, many founders and marketing leads are turning to specialist PR and communications firms that understand both the global crypto media landscape and the local compliance context.

While pure public-relations agencies dedicated solely to crypto remain relatively few in Australia, a mix of local Web3-focused agencies and international firms with strong Australian client experience have established clear reputations. The firms below are frequently recognised for helping Australian and Australia-targeting projects secure meaningful coverage, manage narrative risk, and combine media work with broader growth activity.

Mooning

Based in Melbourne's Docklands, Mooning operates as a Web3 marketing and communications agency with a strong Australian base and international reach. The firm works with crypto exchanges, protocols, NFT and gaming projects, and has supported clients including BTC Markets, Magic Eden and Animoca Brands-related initiatives. Its approach typically integrates community management, social growth and strategic communications, with an emphasis on sustained engagement rather than one-off announcements. Australian projects value the local presence combined with experience across global time zones.

MarketAcross

One of the longer-running specialist blockchain PR firms, MarketAcross is regularly engaged by protocols and established crypto brands seeking sustained media coverage and thought-leadership positioning. The agency focuses on earned media, content and communications strategy, and has built relationships across major crypto and financial publications. Australian projects looking for credible, ongoing coverage rather than short-term launch spikes often shortlist MarketAcross for its experience with larger and more institutional narratives.

Coinbound

Coinbound is widely regarded as one of the most full-service crypto-native agencies, combining PR and earned media with influencer and KOL distribution. The firm has worked with a long list of prominent Web3 brands and is frequently chosen for token launches and growth-stage campaigns that require both media placements and amplification. Australian teams preparing major announcements or seeking broader international visibility often include Coinbound when evaluating partners that can operate at scale across crypto-native and mainstream outlets.

LuvKaizen

LuvKaizen positions itself strongly for Australian and APAC Web3 projects, with particular attention to compliance-aware messaging under AUSTRAC and ASIC expectations. The agency combines PR with KOL campaigns, community management and SEO-oriented visibility work. Its focus on measurable outcomes (sign-ups, deposits, active wallets) and Western creator networks makes it a practical option for teams that need campaigns tailored to Australian retail and regional audiences while remaining mindful of local promotional rules.

EAK Digital

EAK Digital, with a strong presence across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, also serves Australian and APAC clients. The agency is known for integrating PR with KOL networks and major industry events. Projects seeking multi-region coverage, especially those expanding into or from the Middle East and Asia, frequently consider EAK Digital when coordinated media, influencer and event visibility are required.

Practical considerations for Australian projects

When selecting a crypto PR partner in 2026, Australian teams are advised to look beyond promised media lists. Useful questions include: recent examples of earned (not paid) coverage, experience with AUSTRAC/ASIC-sensitive messaging, ability to coordinate PR with community or KOL activity, and clarity on how results will be measured. Firms that understand both the global crypto media environment and Australia's regulatory expectations tend to deliver more durable outcomes than those offering only press-release distribution.

As the Australian crypto sector continues to professionalise, the agencies that combine credible media relationships, compliance awareness and integrated growth capabilities are the ones most consistently trusted by projects that need more than short-term visibility.