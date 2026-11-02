Claude Code Game Clone Ban Sparks Backlash as Developers Say Anthropic's Rule Is Blocking Legitimate Projects

SAN FRANCISCO — Anthropic has added a restriction to its AI coding assistant, Claude Code, aimed at stopping users from recreating existing video games. But some developers say the change is also blocking work they consider legitimate, including paid projects for clients.

The restriction instructs Claude Code to support original game development while refusing to build copies of specific existing games, even when those copies are renamed or presented as original work.

What changed

Developers began noticing the change around Oct. 27, when Claude Code started receiving a server-side instruction blocking work that it categorized as game recreation. The change was not announced, and Anthropic's Claude Code changelog did not mention it, according to reports.

Users later found the instruction in a Claude Code configuration entry. According to Wccftech, the text tells the assistant: "Do not build a recreation of a specific existing game." The instruction adds that this applies even if the project is renamed or called original.

The rule still permits original games, games inspired by existing genres and projects that use a developer's own designs and assets.

Anthropic responds

Addy Osmani of Anthropic confirmed the change, saying two sentences had been added to Claude Code's prompt to discourage intellectual property violations, which are against the company's policy.

Osmani acknowledged the change could have unintended consequences. He said Anthropic would continue refining the restriction and invited developers whose legitimate projects were incorrectly refused to report their cases to him.

Anthropic has not released figures showing how often the instruction triggers refusals or how many of those involve projects that are not attempting to copy existing games. The company also has not outlined a formal process for verifying commissioned or licensed work.

Developers report blocked work

One of the most detailed complaints came from the operator of Conflict Simulations LLC, a business that builds personalized digital versions of board wargames for individual clients.

The developer said the projects use original code and materials supplied by customers, and that the finished modules are intended only for customers who own the physical games. The developer acknowledged the projects are not officially licensed by the original game publishers.

According to the developer, Claude Code continued working on the projects after the new instruction appeared. Refusals began only after the developer asked Claude whether the restriction applied to the existing work. The developer also reported that new sessions continued working on the same code.

Other independent developers have described refusals involving commissioned game-related projects they say should fall outside the rule, including work in which a client owns the original game.

Not every refusal is the same

Some of the reported problems may have a different cause. Tom's Hardware reported developers running into refusals during ordinary game development, reverse engineering, crash dump analysis, anti-cheat development and security reviews.

Several of those cases appear tied to Claude Code's cybersecurity safeguards rather than the new game-recreation instruction. This month, those safeguards flagged anti-cheat code for one developer's own game and triggered a security review on another developer's game, according to reports.

Observers have cautioned that attributing every blocked task to the new game rule goes beyond the available evidence.

Why the rule exists

The restriction comes amid growing concern among independent game studios about AI-assisted copying. As AI coding tools have become more powerful, developers have worried that someone could quickly clone a popular game's mechanics and design and release it as their own.

Recent online demonstrations, including efforts to rebuild well-known games with AI assistance, have added to those concerns.

The new instruction does not explicitly prohibit modding existing games or optimizing their performance. But developers say the reported refusals raise questions about how reliably an AI system can tell an unauthorized clone from a remake, a licensed adaptation, a compatibility tool or a client's commissioned project.

A broader challenge for AI tools

The dispute highlights a wider challenge for AI companies: writing rules that block misuse without disrupting legitimate work.

Coding assistants are increasingly used for professional development, and false refusals can cost developers time and money, especially on deadline-driven client projects. At the same time, AI companies face pressure from creators and rights holders to prevent their tools from being used to copy protected work.

Anthropic has not announced a general ban on game development through Claude Code. Original games remain supported, according to Osmani.

What's next

For now, developers working on remakes, licensed adaptations, reverse-engineering projects or commissioned recreations face uncertainty over whether Claude Code will help them.

Osmani's invitation to report incorrect refusals suggests Anthropic may adjust the instruction based on feedback. Developers are watching for clearer guidance on how authorized and licensed work will be handled.