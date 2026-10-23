Friday's Wordle puzzle ends the week with a word borrowed from the world of music, and a doubled letter at the end could catch even experienced players off guard.

The New York Times' daily word game, puzzle No. 1952, went live at midnight local time Friday. Players looking to protect their streaks can work through the hints below before reaching the answer, which appears further down.

Spoiler-free hints for Wordle No. 1952

Players who want a nudge without having the puzzle spoiled can start with these clues, listed from the most general to the most specific:

The word is most commonly linked to music. It can describe a rapid back-and-forth movement between two musical notes. Birds are often described as doing it. The word contains just one vowel. It starts with a consonant, and one letter appears twice. The word begins with T and ends with L.

Today's Wordle answer

Players who want to keep trying should stop reading here.

The Wordle answer for Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, is TRILL.

The word refers to a rapid alternation between two neighboring musical notes, a technique used by singers and instrumentalists to add ornamentation to a melody. It can also describe a quavering or warbling sound, such as a bird's song, or the rolled "r" sound used in languages such as Spanish and Italian.

As a verb, to trill means to produce such a sound.

Why Friday's puzzle may be tricky

TRILL presents two common challenges for Wordle players.

The first is its single vowel. Many popular opening words are packed with vowels, such as ADIEU, AUDIO or RAISE. On a day when the answer contains only one vowel, those starters can produce mostly gray tiles and offer little direction.

The second, and likely bigger, challenge is the doubled L at the end. Many players avoid guessing words with repeated letters early in a game, preferring to test as many different letters as possible. That approach usually works well, but it can backfire when the answer contains a double letter, as TRILL does.

Players may also run into a crowded field of similar words. Once a solver confirms letters such as R, I and L, possible answers could include GRILL, DRILL, FRILL, KRILL and TRILL, among others. A player who guesses those options one at a time could quickly run out of attempts.

Tips for solving puzzles like Friday's

Experienced Wordle players often rely on a few strategies for days like this.

Choose a balanced opener. A starting word that mixes common consonants, such as R, S, T and L, with one or two vowels can be more useful than a vowel-heavy word on days when the answer has only one vowel.

Consider double letters. If you have found most of the letters but cannot complete the word, consider whether one letter appears more than once. A green or yellow tile shows only that a letter is in the word, not how many times.

Use elimination guesses. When several words fit the pattern, such as the "-RILL" family on Friday, it can help to play a word designed to test several possible first letters at once. For example, a guess containing G, D, F and K could rule out multiple candidates in a single turn. This approach works in standard mode but not in hard mode, which requires confirmed letters to be used in each guess.

Track letter positions. A yellow tile means a letter belongs somewhere else in the word, which can help narrow down where it fits.

Take a break. Many players find that stepping away from a difficult puzzle and returning later helps them spot possibilities they missed.

Recent Wordle answers

Players catching up on recent puzzles can review the latest solutions. Thursday's answer, puzzle No. 1951, was RESET. Wednesday's was PENNY, Tuesday's was WREST, Monday's was STINK and Sunday's was ADORN.

The New York Times generally does not repeat Wordle answers, so many experienced players keep lists of past solutions to help rule out words that have already appeared.

About Wordle

Wordle challenges players to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the tiles change color to show how close the guess was. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct spot. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in a different position. A gray tile means the letter does not appear in the answer.

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 and was bought by The New York Times in early 2022, after it became a social media phenomenon. Its spread was fueled by players sharing grids of colored squares that showed how they solved the puzzle without revealing the answer.

Wordle has since become a cornerstone of the Times' games business, which also includes Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword.

The game is free to play on the Times' website and through the NYT Games app. A new puzzle is released each day at midnight in each player's local time zone.

Wrapping up the week

For many players, Friday's puzzle caps off a week of daily challenges that included a doubled vowel on Thursday and a single-vowel word earlier in the week.

Players who solved Friday's Wordle can share their results through the game's built-in sharing feature. Those who struggled will get a fresh chance when puzzle No. 1953 arrives at midnight Saturday local time.