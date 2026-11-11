Stacy Keach, the gravel-voiced actor who played hard-boiled private eye Mike Hammer on television and was one of America's most respected classical stage performers, has died. He was 85.

Keach died Tuesday at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland, his wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, said in a statement.

"It is with profound sadness and a broken heart that I announce the passing of my darling husband, Stacy Keach," she said, adding that he died "after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure."

"His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives," she said. "But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever."

Keach's career spanned more than six decades and over 200 film and television credits. To television audiences, he was best known for his title role in "Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer," which aired on CBS in the mid-1980s. It earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Production on the series was interrupted when Keach was arrested for cocaine possession at London's Heathrow Airport. He later returned to the role.

He won a Golden Globe and earned an Emmy nomination for playing Ernest Hemingway in the 1988 miniseries "Hemingway."

Later generations knew him as Ken Titus, the hard-drinking, acid-tongued father on the Fox sitcom "Titus" (2000-2002). He also played Warden Henry Pope on "Prison Break" and had a recurring role on "Blue Bloods." He narrated the CNBC series "American Greed" and voiced brewery president Howard K. Duff VIII on "The Simpsons."

His film career was just as varied. He drew critical acclaim as a fading boxer in John Huston's "Fat City" (1972) and appeared in "The New Centurions," "Doc," "American History X" and "The Bourne Legacy." He kept working into his 80s, and his final screen role was in 2025's "Jay Kelly," with George Clooney and Adam Sandler.

The stage was where Keach built his reputation. Born Walter Stacy Keach Jr. on June 2, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia, he was the son of actor and producer Stacy Keach Sr., creator of the radio series "Tales of the Texas Rangers," and actress Mary Cain Peckham. He trained at Yale School of Drama and studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art as a Fulbright scholar.

He made his professional debut in 1964 in Joseph Papp's New York Shakespeare Festival production of "Hamlet." He went on to play the Danish prince himself, as well as Macbeth, Richard III, Falstaff and King Lear. A New York Times review once called him "the finest American classical actor since John Barrymore."

He earned a Tony nomination for his 1969 Broadway debut as Buffalo Bill in Arthur Kopit's "Indians," won multiple Obie and Drama Desk awards, and was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2015. He also toured as Richard Nixon in "Frost/Nixon." During the pandemic, he performed "King Lear" in a Zoom production.

Heart trouble had shadowed his later years. In June 2017, Keach had a heart attack onstage in Chicago while performing a one-man show about Hemingway, and the production was canceled.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019 and became a Polish citizen in 2015.

Keach is survived by his wife and his children, Shannon and Karolina, as well as grandchildren. His younger brother, James Keach, is an actor and filmmaker.