NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RightCrowd, a leading provider of physical identity and access management solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Jason Bohrer as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over thirty years of senior leadership experience in the identity and access management industry, Bohrer brings an impressive track record which includes successful tenures at large enterprise companies such as Sentry Interactive, CPI Card Group, HID Global, and Motorola, Inc.

Bohrer's career has been marked by his instrumental role in driving technological transitions across various sectors. He played a pivotal part in the adoption of smart card and mobile technologies within the global identity market, as well as in the transition to contact and contactless EMV™ based technology in the U.S. payments industry. His visionary leadership and strategic foresight have consistently propelled organizations towards growth and innovation.

Prior to joining RightCrowd, Bohrer served as the Executive Director of the Secure Technology Alliance, a prominent not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing secure identity technology in the payments, identity, and access control industries. He was also an inaugural member of the University of Chicago Executive Institute, further highlighting his commitment to continuous learning and professional development. Bohrer’s appointment as CEO marks an exciting chapter for RightCrowd as the company continues to pioneer cutting-edge solutions in the identity and access space.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at RightCrowd," said Bohrer. "The company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing best-in-class secure identity and access solutions are truly impressive. I look forward to leading RightCrowd into its next phase of growth and success."

“Jason is a seasoned leader with a distinguished track record of building operationally excellent organizations,” said Bart Macdonald, Managing Partner for Bloom Equity Partners, the New York headquartered technology investment firm behind RightCrowd. “His deep industry experience and stellar track record of delivering value to Fortune 2000 customers make him the ideal leader to push RightCrowd to new heights.”

Bohrer's appointment underscores RightCrowd's commitment to excellence and its refocused efforts to deliver unparalleled value to its customers and stakeholders. With Bohrer at the helm, RightCrowd is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the physical identity and access industry.

About RightCrowd

RightCrowd is a leading provider of physical identity and access management solutions, empowering organizations to effectively manage access and identity in today's dynamic and interconnected world. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, RightCrowd delivers cutting-edge solutions that enable organizations to enhance security, streamline operations, and drive business success. RightCrowd has spent over 20 years working with the best of the best in the physical identity and access management industry. We have successfully optimized business functions in major global organizations, including Fortune 50 and ASX 10 companies and across many industry verticals. For more information, visit RightCrowd's website.

