Altium (ASX: ALU), a global leader in electronics design systems, will be at Embedded World 2024 to reveal its latest innovations across its ecosystem, spanning Altium Designer, Altium 365, Octopart, and Altium Electronics Lifecycle Management, the company's enterprise-grade digitally integrated system for electronics hardware. Embedded World 2024 takes place April 9-11 in Nuremberg, Germany. Altium will be at Booth 4-305.

“Altium is uniquely positioned to reshape the future of electronics development and production. We are extremely excited to share our vision of a transformed industry ― which is fast becoming a reality ― with the world’s leaders in embedded technology at Embedded World 2024.” - Naomi Hamels, VP Enterprise Marketing, Altium

At Embedded World Booth 4-305, Altium will demonstrate the value it provides to constituents across the entire electronics industry, including enterprises, manufacturers, suppliers, purchasers, and individual designers, Altium’s long-time user base.

Electronics Lifecycle Management. Altium now empowers enterprises with a system to connect, manage, and coordinate all people, tools, and processes across the entire lifecycle of electronics hardware design and development.

Octopart Components Search Engine. Altium’s data-driven parts search engine, Octopart, allows suppliers to list components and provides users and purchasers with access and intelligence for the worldwide inventory of electronic components, including sources, prices, and current and future availability.

Altium Designer Software. The latest release of the industry’s leading electronics design software, combined with the Altium 365 platform, provides the most productive and efficient design experience for teams and individual designers alike to tackle projects of any complexity.

Altium 365 Platform. Altium’s agile electronics development platform, Altium 365, enables Altium to deliver value across its entire product portfolio and ecosystem.

At Booth 4-305, Altium will feature daily presentations from industry experts, demonstrations, discussions with their leaders, and giveaways. Altium is encouraging all Embedded World attendees to experience their booth.

Embedded World is this year’s most anticipated gathering of embedded experts and players, where thousands of embedded business, technology, and thought leaders travel from 75 countries to meet and exchange ideas. Learn more at https://www.embedded-world.de/en

About Altium

Altium, Limited (ASX: ALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

