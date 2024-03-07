Harbor and Helm360 to Work Directly with Elite 3E Cloud Customers to Support End-to-End Implementations

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elite, a leading provider of financial management and business operations solutions to the world’s most successful law firms, today launched its Premier Delivery partner program, which will enable customers to work directly with two initial Premier Delivery service partners on end-to-end implementations of Elite’s 3E cloud solution. The new program was unveiled at Elite’s VANTAGE London Conference, the first of three major customer events taking place in 2024.

Two of the industry’s leading technology services organizations – Harbor and Helm360 – have joined the newly created Premier Delivery partner program. Both organizations have a proven track record of delivery and offer the capabilities and capacity to scale quickly on a global basis in response to customer needs. As an evolution of Elite’s strategy to deliver its leading, cloud-native financial and practice management platform, customers now can work directly with the service partner on their full cloud implementation and other post-implementation needs. Additionally, Elite will support its Premier Delivery partners to ensure successful delivery of its 3E cloud solution.

Martin Linusson, Chief Customer Officer, Elite, stated, “Elite’s partners have long played a central role in meeting customer needs, and our new Premier Delivery partner program takes our partner approach to the next level. Our customers can now engage directly with a single partner services team throughout their entire implementation, resulting in a more streamlined, seamless and practical implementation experience. Within our broader partner ecosystem, we aim to support and enable all partners who wish to extend their capability to successfully deliver our solution, and we believe our customers benefit from being able to choose which company best suits their delivery needs.”

Norm Mullock, Global Head of Corporate Development and Alliances, Harbor, said, “Migrating to the cloud requires a specialized approach and skills. Harbor provides end-to-end services that enable thoughtful planning and execution – assessing business and technology requirements, identifying the best strategy, executing on the project, and providing ongoing support and services. Our team of 70+ Elite experts has a proven track record of working with Elite’s technology and delivering successful client outcomes. We’re delighted to elevate our partnership further with Elite to deliver the benefits of cloud to 3E clients globally.”

Bim Dave, Executive Vice President, Helm360, commented, "We're excited to be part of Elite's Premier Delivery partner program. This program allows us to leverage our global reach and expertise in implementing Elite’s 3E cloud solution and delivering exceptional value to its customers. Helm360's proven track record in cloud deployments, combined with Elite's innovative technology, will ensure a seamless and successful experience for Elite’s customers, regardless of their location."

Over time, the Premier Delivery partner program will expand to incorporate additional service partners in response to customer needs. In addition, Elite’s broader partner program remains unchanged, with more than 60 technology and service providers offering essential specialisms and expertise in specific products, skill sets, or geographic regions to meet a range of customer needs and support requirements.

About Elite

Since its founding in 1947, Elite has transformed law firms with innovative technologies that are at the center of their success. Today, Elite is a leading, independent technology company that continues to develop cutting-edge digital financial solutions that drive success for the world’s most successful law firms. Visit elite.com to learn more.

About Harbor

Harbor is the preeminent provider of expert services across strategy, legal technology, operations and intelligence. Our globally integrated team of nearly 800 strategists, technologists and specialists navigates alongside our clients – leading law firms, corporations and their law departments – to provide essential resources and invaluable insights. Anchored in a rich heritage of deep knowledge, steadfast relationships and mutual respect, our unwavering dedication lies in shaping the future of the legal industry and fostering enduring partnerships within our community and ecosystem. To learn more, visit www.harborglobal.com.

About Helm360

Helm360 is a leading provider of legal technology, offering innovative solutions for the legal industry. With a focus on delivering intuitive and user-friendly products, Helm360 helps lawyers streamline their workflow and provide better service to their clients. With over 700 employees worldwide, Helm360 has established itself as a global force in the industry and has been involved in some of the largest legal technology deployments in the world, offering a full range of implementation services, including project management, business consultancy, technical consultancy, data migration, quality assurance and test automation. To learn more, visit www.helm360.com.

