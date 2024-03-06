COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lapee, the game-changing urinal, is redefining the festival landscape for women, ensuring inclusivity and safety at every turn.

In a vibrant pink, Lapee stands as a stamp for gender inclusion at international festivals and outdoor events, offering a solution to the persistent issue of sanitation access for women.

We're thrilled to be part of the Pitch Music & Arts Festival, especially as it coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8th. This emphasises our commitment to promoting gender inclusion and ensuring a positive festival experience for everyone.

This isn't just about convenience; it's about safety. Long toilet lines can expose women to harassment, dehydration, and health risks, when going to the bushes, detracting from their festival experience. With Lapee, we're changing that narrative, providing a fast, hygienic, and empowering solution for women and gender queer people who squat to pee.

Lapee has already been received with great success in Australia:

“We had the Lapee set up at the recent Beyond The Valley Music Festival and they were a huge success. The users thought they were fantastic, and thousands used them. The traditional toilets simply would not have coped with the numbers that went through the Lapee. We now have more Lapee ready for the upcoming festivals and also have more on order. They are a game changer!” PJ Event Hire.

Lapee is more than convenience and safety; it's about sustainability too.

Crafted from durable, recyclable materials and requiring no water, Lapee minimizes environmental impact. Its stackable design further reduces carbon emissions during transportation, aligning with our dedication to environmental responsibility.

Press materials and additional information are available at www.lapee.dk/press/.

Join us in transforming festival sanitation, promoting inclusivity, and championing sustainability.

Lapee - Slotsgade 2, 2200 Copenhagen, Denmark - https://lapee.dk

For interviews and more information, reach out to Lapee's founder and CEO:

Gina Périer, at +45 93945154

or gina@lapee.dk.