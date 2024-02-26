Mulia brings 25 years of experience to leadership role

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting (TAA), a leading global provider of software, integrated workflow, and research solutions for tax, accounting, audit, legal, HR and corporate affairs professionals, has named Megan Mulia as Managing Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Mulia, based in Melbourne, joined Wolters Kluwer TAA last year as APAC Commercial Director, with a remit to lead the product and go-to-market efforts for the expansion of Wolters Kluwer in the region.

“Megan’s deep experience in the region, along with her product and market knowledge, makes her the ideal leader to drive our growth plans for the TAA Asia Pacific region,” said Jason Marx, CEO, Wolters Kluwer TAA. “This business is characterized by innovation and a deep commitment to client service. I look forward to working with Megan and her team to deliver impact for clients across the region.”

Mulia brings more than 25 years of experience in product strategy, business leadership, consulting and technology roles – 14 of those years spent in the Asia Pacific region – to her new role. Mulia holds Masters and Bachelor level qualification in economics, finance, marketing and Asian studies.

Prior to Wolters Kluwer, Mulia held leadership positions at companies including PWC, KPMG, and Thomson Reuters. “I’m excited to lead this award-winning business into its next growth phase,” Mulia said. “I look forward to working with the talented team to drive product innovation and deliver solutions that solve our customer pain points.”

Wolters Kluwer TAA enables tax, accounting, audit, legal, HR and corporate affairs professionals to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes for their stakeholders and clients.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Tax & Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +1 972-209-2767