SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven sales automation platform, today announced that MEGA, a leading cloud storage and file hosting service provider, has turned to SugarCRM for next-gen sales automation.

The company will leverage Sugar Enterprise, Sugar’s highly scalable on-premises sales automation solution, to supercharge tracking leads and opportunity conversions, helping them to engage more effectively and continue to create customers for life.

Based in Auckland, New Zealand, MEGA is a global technology company focused on security, privacy, and performance for cloud storage and sharing since 2013. Over 298 million registered users and 10 million daily active users across 200-plus countries use MEGA for a secure and private space to store, share, and exchange information. Today, MEGA protects more than 156 billion uploaded files.

MEGA is on a mission to raise global awareness about the importance of encryption and data security, while also continuing to build and deliver leading end-to-end user encrypted cloud products and services.

The SugarCRM partnership will help fuel MEGA’s growth. The company worked closely with Sugar partner Optimate.me during the CRM selection and evaluation process, providing expert guidance and support to optimize workflows to meet MEGA’s business needs throughout implementation.

“Sugar is the perfect CRM solution, meeting our business's need for a scalable sales automation solution that will help us drive exceptional experiences for customers worldwide who rely on MEGA to protect their data and respect their data privacy,” said MEGA’s Chief Marketing Officer Ross Delaney.

“Millions of individuals and businesses trust MEGA to store and protect their data in the cloud, and we’re proud that MEGA has entrusted SugarCRM with its business to grow and nurture its valued client relationships,” said Adam Frank, SugarCRM’s Vice President and General Manager, APAC. “Sugar will make the hard things easier for MEGA in automating and accelerating sales processes to exceed customer expectations in every interaction while delivering a superior customer experience that fuels business growth.”

