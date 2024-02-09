TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#theokuratokyo--The Okura Tokyo has been accepted into Virtuoso®’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising over 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. According to Kenji Takayanagi, General Manager of The Okura Tokyo, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s more than 20,000 luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of (U.S.) $28–$32 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Takayanagi. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations.”

The Okura Tokyo joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s preeminent worldwide gathering. The Okura Tokyo’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

For more information about The Okura Tokyo, call +81(3)35820111 or visit theokuratokyo.jp/en/.

About The Okura Tokyo

Reprising the cherished Okura legacy, The Okura Tokyo opened its doors in 2019 as a fresh iteration of the former Hotel Okura Tokyo, meeting the contemporary needs of Japan’s capital city with two complementary brands: The Okura Heritage Wing (140 rooms) and the Okura Prestige Tower (368 rooms). The former, a 17-story structure, recalls many of the most beloved spaces of its predecessor, continuing the Okura tradition of providing serene Japanese beauty and elegance in a world-class setting. The latter, rising to 41 stories, offers wonderful vistas of the city from its guest rooms, which begin on the 28th floor. Together the two accommodate a range of tastes while providing incomparable Japanese-style hospitality and the highest standard of comfort and luxury in their 508 guest rooms, five restaurants, two bars, and 19 banquet and meeting venues, among them the 2,000-square-meter Heian Room. Other facilities include Okura Fitness & Spa, the Chosho-an tea ceremony room, and the Okura Garden, a 13,000-square-meter oasis that is open to the public. The Okura Museum of Art, established in 1917 as the nation’s first privately operated museum, anchors the landscaped entrance square.

The Okura Tokyo supports sustainable production and contributes to waste-free consumption with its original Wagyu brand, Okura Beef. Pedigree Tajima heifers are bred and grown exclusively for the hotel under contract by a ranch that practices circular agriculture. The hotel procures the meat of each cow in toto, ensuring that no cuts go to waste. The Okura Tokyo earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award for the second year in a row in 2024. The Okura Fitness & Spa earned a Four-Star award, and the Nouvelle Epoque restaurant earned a Five-Star award. The first member of THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD® in Japan.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 54 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,300 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $28-$32 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

Media Contacts:

Satomi Sakaguchi

Director of Marketing Department

Hotel Okura Tokyo Co., Ltd.

Phone: +81-(3)32246731

Email: pr@tokyo.hotelokura.co.jp

Misty Belles

Vice President, Global Public Relations

Virtuoso

Phone: +1.202.553.8817

Email: mbelles@virtuoso.com