BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simpro, the leading total business management software for commercial and residential trade service businesses, announced Sara Patterson has been named the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer. This strategic move underscores Simpro’s commitment to intertwining the employee experience with customer satisfaction and overall organizational success.

With more than 30 years of experience in global talent strategy and organizational development, Patterson has held various HR leadership roles at companies such as Gilt.com, Lemonade, Tribune Media, Conde Nast, Coach. She also served as the Chief People Officer at Bonobos where she oversaw a tripling of headcount, ultimately contributing to its acquisition by Walmart for $310 million.

“I am so excited to join Simpro at such a pivotal time of their growth,” Patterson said. “The greatest asset of any company is its people and I’m looking forward to building a workplace culture that not only fosters growth and well-being of our employees but also seamlessly translates that commitment into unparalleled value for our customer.”

Patterson joins Simpro from Cart.com, where she served as Chief People Officer. During her time there, she was instrumental in building and managing the HR infrastructure to facilitate rapid growth within the e-commerce enablement sector.

“A positive employee experience is integral to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Gary Specter, Simpro CEO. “Sara understands this synergy between employee engagement and customer satisfaction and she will play a pivotal role in aligning our HR strategy with our customer-centric approach.”

About Simpro

Simpro is the total business management software for commercial trade service businesses. From job quoting and scheduling to inventory tracking, invoicing and everything in between, Simpro’s smart technology solutions and expert long-term support help businesses build, repair and power their future with complete control over operations.

Founded in 2002 by an electrical contractor and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Simpro supports more than 8,000 businesses and 200,000 users worldwide in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, security and fire protection industries with 700+ employees in six global offices. To learn more about Simpro, visit our website.

Media:

Trish King

VP Revenue Marketing

trish.king@simpro.us