MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, announced today that it has expanded its long-term partnership with Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain transformation and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. This expanded partnership will seamlessly bring together the best of Blue Yonder’s Workforce Management (WFM) solution and WorkJam’s digital frontline workplace to unlock incredible value for joint customers.

Enterprise customers that use Blue Yonder’s WFM have long been able to access WorkJam’s Open Shift Marketplace, but now they will also be able to empower and fully orchestrate their frontline workforce with WorkJam’s integrated task management, two-way communications and frontline learning tools.

“We’ve worked successfully with Blue Yonder for more than five years and are thrilled to hit this new milestone to offer the best solution on the market,” said Rich Halbert, Chief Strategy Officer, WorkJam. “By extending the integration of our solutions, we expand Blue Yonder’s offering and provide better value for headquarters and their frontline teams around the world. Our complementary solutions ensure that enterprises across the retail, supply chain, manufacturing, distribution, and hospitality sectors can equip their frontline workers with tools and technology that improve productivity, engagement and retention.”

Blue Yonder is on a mission to reinvent and reenergize the workforce management industry through innovation through composable microservices, which it announced at ICON London in October 2023. By extending their partnership, WorkJam and Blue Yonder are leveraging their platforms’ synergies and providing their growing enterprise customer base with best-in-class solutions across the four operational pillars of frontline work—scheduling, task management, communications, and training and learning. Such collaboration helps customers generate operational efficiencies and realize significant returns on their digital transformation investments.

"Blue Yonder is committing to continuous improvement and innovation to elevate efficiency and empower your teams through intelligent forecasting and streamlined scheduling, ensuring that the right employees at the right time are ready to delight your customers. Partnering with WorkJam allows our sophisticated machine learning microservices to create an optimal labor plan and for WorkJam to provide real-time execution and communication to the frontline – all in one seamless experience," Julie Hunt, general manager, Workforce Management, Blue Yonder.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. In 2023, WorkJam was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

To learn more, visit WorkJam.com.

