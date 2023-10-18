DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Sunrise Lake Property (“Sunrise Lake” or the “Property”) to Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV:TUF) (“Honey Badger”) in exchange for a 4.0% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty on the Property. Under the terms of the agreement, at any time until commencement of construction activities, 2.0% of the NSR royalty can be repurchased by Honey Badger for total consideration of US$10 million.

Sunrise Lake is an early-stage, greenfield exploration property located in the Northwest Territories, 130 kilometers northeast of Yellowknife. The Property hosts silver-gold and base metal mineralization outlined by 21,774 meters of historical surface diamond drilling completed between discovery in 1987 and 1998. Exploration activities completed on the Property to-date have focused on silver-lead-zinc volcanogenic massive sulfide mineralization.

Honey Badger is a Canadian silver company based in Toronto, Ontario, with significant land holdings in southeast and south-central Yukon. The Company also owns the past producing Nanisivik Mine in Nunavut.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

SSR Mining:

SSR Mining Inc.

