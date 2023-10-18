New security enhancements, payments integrations and customer experience improvements introduced at customer-focused roadshow

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simpro, the leading total business management software for commercial and residential trade service businesses, hosted its first user conference, Simprosium, across four cities in Australia and New Zealand. The roadshow, titled "Turn Chaos into Clarity," attracted a diverse audience of more than 700 Simpro customers, industry experts and ecosystem partners eager to learn about the latest platform features and celebrate the company's momentum.

The overall theme of Simprosium centered around supporting customers as they navigate the adoption of new technology innovations shaping the future of the trades industry while providing an open forum as Simpro continues to build a community. New Simpro product features were announced including security enhancements to improve customer experience, integration of Stripe payment processing software and new business intelligence (BI) reporting features and dashboards, highlighting the ability to subscribe to and automate BI reports and, for Xero customers, to reconcile sales invoices. Also, the incorporation of ClockShark time tracking capabilities to the platform and new digital form enhancements were announced. The adoption of these new Simpro product features is vital to helping trade service businesses reduce time spent on admin tasks, meet the needs of their digital-savvy customers and grow exponentially.

"Simpro transformed our approach from mere estimation on spreadsheets to a comprehensive solution integrating sales, operations and more," said Porty Ushan, director at Aloka Technology. "Simpro's powerful API capabilities allowed us to seamlessly connect various systems, ensuring a holistic view without technological hindrance. Simpro is more than an operations manager; it became the connective tissue that unified our processes, empowering our business to thrive."

Attendees of the inaugural roadshow heard from Simpro’s leadership, partners and customers on topics around inflation, staff retention and how leveraging data to drive company insights can support company innovation. Simprosium attendees heard from Simpro leaders including CEO, Gary Specter; Jason Penkethman, Chief Product Officer; Stephanie Wilkinson, CRO; and Wayne Barelds, VP of Product with customer spokespeople from Modus Operandi, Aloka Technology and Mouldmen. Customer discussions centered around adaptability, highlighting how business leaders respond to change and how Simpro facilitates and drives these transformations. The conversation also focused on BI reporting and underscored the significance of BI tools in steering growth and investments within this industry, providing insights into time and financial resource allocation and meeting a critical need expressed by Simpro customers.

"The Simprosium roadshow was all about meeting our customers and understanding what is top of mind for them,” said Gary Specter, CEO of Simpro. “It was important to me that we did not just talk at them, but talk with them to truly hear them so that together we can collaborate and create a community where we can invest in each other and be successful. It was an invigorating and humbling experience to be met with such honesty, enthusiasm and excitement around the community we will be building together."

With the success of this inaugural event, Simpro plans to activate these conferences in its growing US and UK markets in 2024. This move is a testament to Simpro's dedication to fostering a thriving community with its customers. Continuing to build a collaborative ecosystem where customers partner with Simpro to lead the way in innovation in the global trade service sector.

About Simpro

Simpro is the total business management software for commercial trade service businesses. From job quoting and scheduling to inventory tracking, invoicing and everything in between, Simpro’s smart technology solutions and expert long-term support help businesses build, repair and power their future with complete control over operations. Founded in 2002 by an electrical contractor and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Simpro supports more than 8,000 businesses and 200,000 users worldwide in the electrical, plumbing, HVAC, security and fire protection industries with 700+ employees in six global offices. To learn more about Simpro, visit our website.

