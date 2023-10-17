Registration for GMAT Focus is now open to candidates to business schools

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BusinessBecause--The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC), a global association representing leading business schools, is geared up for testing of the GMAT™ Focus Edition to begin on November 7, 2023. The updated GMAT Focus Edition will replace the current version of the GMAT™ Exam on February 1, 2024 and become the only version of the GMAT available for candidates aspiring for their dream business education.

Backed by 7 decades of leadership in graduate business school education and admissions, the GMAT is accepted by more than 7,700 programs and 2,400 business schools worldwide. The test was redesigned with a more efficient test taking experience and flexible features to better support and encourage more candidates on their business school journey.

“We appreciate the close collaboration we have had with business schools, corporate recruiters and potential candidates around the world when redesigning the GMAT exam. Our shared priorities are to ensure that the GMAT Focus Edition assesses the most relevant and in-demand skillsets like data analytics, problem solving and critical reasoning, and to help each candidate perform at their best by putting them in control of more flexible testing and score sending options,​” said Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC.

“Since its launch in 1954, the GMAT has been the gold standard in graduate business education exam. Top business schools around the world accept it more than any other alternative because it’s the only assessment designed for today’s graduate business program and proven to reliably evaluate business school candidates and predict their success in the classroom,” said Themin Suwardy, associate provost of postgraduate professional education at Singapore Management University and newly elected chair of the GMAC board. “I am excited to see schools like mine to benefit from the GMAT Focus Edition by attracting a diverse, global applicant pool.​”

