SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced Catalyst Performance Agronomy, a leading provider of innovative agricultural solutions, is leveraging SugarCRM for sales automation.

Based in Ashburton, New Zealand, Catalyst Performance Agronomy specializes in groundbreaking techniques for remarkable yields and crop success. With a scientific approach and technical expertise, Catalyst’s agronomists collaborate closely with farmers from planning to harvest, revolutionising the way crops are grown and maintained.

Catalyst delivers tailored agronomy advice pertaining to the correct seed variety, planting methods, fertilisers and chemical controls. Careful consideration is given to wider farm plans and customers’ strategies, and crucial to this process is management of a wide variety of detailed information. With Sugar Sell Premier, Sugar’s advanced sales automation software, Catalyst now manages all prospect and customer information as well as farm location and product order details.

Prior to Sugar, Catalyst was using multiple platforms, but struggled to converge and synthesize information to support a consultative customer experience. Catalyst selected Sugar for its ability to modernize and scale its business operations through automation and flexibility to easily adjust to meet specific needs. Today, Sugar provides a single unified platform that provides employees with easy access to information, and the ability to manage customer interactions, forecast sales more effectively, and make better, data-driven decisions with real-time reporting.

“Sugar’s ability to put timely and accurate data in the hands of our team has built trust and confidence in the platform, and the benefits have been immense,” said Lance Bellew, Chief Financial Officer, Catalyst Performance Agronomy. “From procurement to service delivery, we are seeing improved business performance and this has put us on the right trajectory to achieve our ambitious growth targets.”

"We are proud to partner with Catalyst to help in the delivery of cutting-edge agronomy advice and innovative solutions to benefit farmers and farm managers," said Craig Charlton, SugarCRM’s Chief Executive Officer. "With a platform that does the work to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing and service professionals, Sugar is empowering Catalyst Performance Agronomy to succeed in business transformation and growth.”

Catalyst’s deployment of Sugar Sell Premier was managed by the experienced CRM consultants, automation marketing and service practitioners at Optimate.me.

“We look forward to supporting Catalyst Performance Agronomy for years to come and following the company’s success as they continue to grow,” said Dewald Eksteen, Head of Customer Success, Optimate.me.

