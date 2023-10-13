SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Druva, the first and only at-scale SaaS platform for data resilience, today announced a strategic partnership with NEXTGEN Group, a prominent IT distribution and services company. This collaboration aims to expand Druva's footprint in Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, delivering world-class data protection solutions to an even broader range of businesses across the Asia-Pacific region.

As organizations in the Asia-Pacific region embrace cloud-first strategies, the demand for comprehensive SaaS data protection solutions has surged. Druva's cloud-native platform empowers organizations to protect, manage, and harness their data in the cloud securely. With features such as automated backups, ransomware detection, and compliance monitoring, Druva stands at the forefront of data protection innovation. This partnership with NEXTGEN Group will enable more organizations to harness the full potential of cloud data protection.

“Our partnership with NEXTGEN Group is all about modernizing data protection, ensuring that businesses across Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines can confidently navigate the digital landscape and emerging cyber threats,” said Mike Houghton, Sr. VP, Global Partners and Alliances, Druva. “We believe that every business, regardless of its size or industry, deserves robust data resilience and business continuity. This partnership embodies our commitment to empowering our partners, and simplifying data security infrastructure.”

Partnership Highlights

Infrastructure Simplification: Druva offers the industry's only at-scale, SaaS-based data protection solutions, eliminating the need for hardware, software, and maintenance. This frees customers' resources for more critical projects and enhances cyber resiliency posture.

Druva offers the industry's only at-scale, SaaS-based data protection solutions, eliminating the need for hardware, software, and maintenance. This frees customers' resources for more critical projects and enhances cyber resiliency posture. Expanding Channel Ecosystem: This collaboration will help scale Druva's global ecosystem of partners while expanding reach to businesses looking to gain confidence in their data strategies. The partnership will build upon Druva’s recently launched Partner+ Program to deliver continuous partner enablement, with a range of benefits including sales and technical training, marketing support, and access to a dedicated partner portal.

“We at NEXTGEN Group are very pleased to form a regional partnership starting with Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, and to represent another world class SaaS vendor, Druva, in our Cyber Security and Data Resilience portfolio,” said Gavin Lawless, Group Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director at NEXTGEN Distribution Australia. “It is important for us to offer our partners best-in-class technology as they help their customers navigate the technology landscape and invest in the appropriate protection for their organization. Data resilience, data protection and cyber security are inextricably linked, and Druva is building an exceptional reputation for helping organizations manage their data and giving them ransomware protection in this increasingly challenging threat landscape.”

About NEXTGEN Group

The NEXTGEN Group is a pioneering technology channel services group that supports the channel ecosystem. We do this by bringing together established and emerging technologies across cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise software and data management solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible – the next generation of IT knowledge, service, and delivery. The business is a hub of collaboration within the supply chain that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites. Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment. For more information, please visit https://nextgen.group

About Druva

Druva enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs, and deliver data resilience via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises, including 75 of the Fortune 500 to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to the cloud. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

