Retail availability increases Aussies’ access to award-winning online privacy and identity protection products

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, announces its portfolio of products, including newly launched McAfee+, is available to purchase from 167 Officeworks locations across Australia and Officeworks.com.au, now making it easier for Australian consumers to keep their personal information safe and private.

With 537 new and unique threats discovered every minute, according to McAfee Labs, it’s more important than ever that consumers take control of their digital lives. In addition, recent McAfee research* found 60% of Australian consumers are concerned about their ability to protect their information online and 58% of Australians want more control of their personal information.

McAfee+ and McAfee Total Protection offer all-in-one protection for personal info and privacy, including AI-powered McAfee Scam Protection™ and Next-gen Threat Protection, identity monitoring, personal data and Online Account Cleanup, web protection, password manager, secure VPN, and antivirus. Between the two products McAfee+ is the most comprehensive protection as it also includes identity support, such as identity monitoring with timely alerts.

“Officeworks is now stocking McAfee, one of the most trusted brands in Australia. We are delighted to be partnering with Officeworks in Australia and look forward to working together to provide solutions that protect people and their families, with total online protection,” said Tyler McGee, McAfee’s Head of APAC.

As technology continues to advance, the risk of online threats is expected to grow, posing significant challenges to individuals. McAfee is dedicated to making life online safer and more enjoyable for consumers. The company’s launch into retail, in partnership with Officeworks, increases access to all-in-one identity, privacy and device protection that keeps Australians safe against new and evolving online threats.

For more information on McAfee products and availability through Officeworks, including special offers and promotions, visit https://www.officeworks.com.au/shop/.

*Research conducted by McAfee Consumer Insights in Jan-Mar 2023. Details available upon request.

