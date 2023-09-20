DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in skin care innovation, recently revealed breakthrough research on a treatment that diminishes the visible effects of pollution and aging on human skin. The findings, which Mary Kay shared at the first International Societies for Investigative Dermatology (ISID) Meeting, significantly improved skin firmness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over the course of the study.

“Mary Kay scientists have spent years researching the latest ingredient innovations to best defend against free radicals and help delay the onset of premature skin aging from environmental and lifestyle stressors such as car exhaust and air pollution,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Innovation Officer, Product & Science at Mary Kay.

The research was also published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science.

Scientists at Mary Kay have been investigating the effects of air pollution on skin through multiple academic collaborations since 2016. Previous efforts have analyzed the biochemical responses of human skin cells to various forms of pollution, including diesel exhaust and urban air pollution. Key findings revealed a proprietary blend of antioxidants reduces those responses.

"There is no remaining doubt that air pollution contributes to skin aging,” said Dr. Jean Krutmann, a pioneer of environmental medicine, Professor of Dermatology and Director of the IUF – Leibniz Research Institute for Environmental Medicine in Düsseldorf, Germany. He has been leading research to determine the effect of air pollution on human skin since publication of the key paper in 2010 to show the effect of airborne particle exposure on skin aging.

The findings presented at the 2023 ISID are just the latest efforts by Mary Kay to reinforce the brand’s long-standing commitment to advancing research and development in skin health and beauty. Mary Kay holds more than 1,600 patents for products, technologies, and packaging designs in its global portfolio.

