JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthcaremessaging--Celo, a global leader in secure messaging for healthcare, is implementing its innovative and highly secure messaging platform across EMC Healthcare hospitals in Indonesia. Celo will transform EMC's clinical communications and enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

With Celo's end-to-end encryption and advanced features tailored for healthcare professionals, EMC Healthcare's clinical teams can securely exchange critical patient information and medical updates in real time. This implementation aligns perfectly with EMC Healthcare's commitment to providing the highest standards of patient care through advanced technology and innovation.

EMC Healthcare selected Celo as a secure messaging provider after recognizing the need for a secure communication channel within their healthcare teams. With busy clinical staff and increasing smartphone usage, Celo provided the perfect solution to ensure security and fast implementation. Celo’s user-friendly interface eliminated the need for additional staff training, allowing clinical teams to start using Celo instantly.

“EMC Healthcare is very concerned with the confidentiality of patient data,” said Wildan Djohany, IT director, EMC Healthcare. “For this reason, the use of text messaging applications that meet security standards for medical communication is a must. Celo can meet all the information security and functionality criteria that we set. Apart from that, with its ease of use, Celo can be quickly implemented and used by our doctors and medical staff.”

According to Dr. Agus Heryantov, head of Quality Risk Management, at EMC Healthcare, "In terms of security, we like it because you have to go through a verification phase to enter the app, which is not found in similar public applications, and the people in it are verified and clearly identified. In terms of use, it is very similar to other applications, so it is quite familiar and easy to use and it is not difficult to get started."

Celo's CEO, Steve Vlok, stated, "We are honored to partner with EMC Healthcare in this transformative journey. This collaboration showcases our commitment to supporting healthcare institutions globally with secure and efficient communication tools. EMC Healthcare's decision to implement Celo demonstrates their dedication to progressive patient care, and we are excited to contribute to their success."

By embracing Celo's secure messaging platform, EMC Healthcare sets a precedent for digital transformation within the Indonesian healthcare sector. This partnership underscores both organizations' dedication to advancing healthcare practices through secure and efficient communication while maintaining the highest levels of patient data privacy.

Come visit Celo at Booth 113 at HIMSS 23 APAC in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About EMC Healthcare: EMC Healthcare is a premier healthcare provider in Indonesia, renowned for its patient-centered care and commitment to medical excellence. Operating under PT Sarana Meditama Metropolitan Tbk (SAME), EMC Healthcare consists of 8 hospitals that provide superior and reliable health services. EMC Healthcare’s vision and mission is to meet the needs of public health services with quality services and prioritize patient interests.

About Celo: Celo offers a globally compliant secure messaging platform that enables healthcare teams to collaborate seamlessly on patient care. The platform requires no training and assures instant onboarding of employees. Celo empowers healthcare teams to communicate efficiently while upholding the highest standards of data security.

