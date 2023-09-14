Leading British AI firm Adarga has launched Vantage, a high-speed, high-precision information analysis tool to understand and act on huge volumes of data in the global race for Information Advantage

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adarga, the British AI leader in information intelligence, today announced the launch of Adarga Vantage: its high-speed, high-precision information analysis tool. Underpinned by Adarga’s data science heritage in defence and national security, it’s built to supercharge the analysis of in-house and open-source information - delivering decision advantage in the face of growing geostrategic challenges.

Adarga Vantage is available to buy today and has already been rolled out to Adarga’s existing military, government and commercial customers. Powered by leading, proprietary and fine-tuned AI models designed for defence application, and built with transparency at its core, Vantage takes a sophisticated approach to human machine teaming.

Analysts and planners can now collect, assess and interpret the overwhelming volumes of information at their disposal over 20 x faster and deliver dynamic insight and improved foresight to decision-makers at all levels. This is a vital capability if organisations are to mitigate risk and remain competitive in an environment that is more complex, more volatile and more unpredictable than ever before.

Vantage enables users to interact with and interrogate information in powerful new ways, using a single search to explore summarised, interlinked and contrasting themes in minutes. Themes that have been identified across millions of organisational and open-source articles in 75+ languages. Analysts can compare different narratives and instantly discover key actors, organisations, places, events, and the complex relationships between them that have been identified and evidenced by Vantage.

Vantage’s market-leading question and answer (Q&A) tool deploys Adarga’s proprietary generative AI model built for the high-stakes information environments in which its customers operate. Whether to unravel deep themes or quickly understand a situation, Q&A gives any user the power to answer complex queries in seconds and be presented with credible, evidenced responses in natural language. Trained on defence, national security and geopolitical risk data, Vantage is built to answer questions using only the open-source and organisational information that’s been curated by the customer.

While Adarga’s software has been designed initially for defence, the need to understand and interpret the increasingly complex global situation is applicable to a broad range of users. This is why Adarga Vantage is already deployed to several multi-national corporate organisations, supporting their understanding of rapidly evolving situations and helping safeguard against significant financial and non-financial risks.

CEO of Adarga, Rob Bassett Cross said:

“Geostrategic pressures across the world have never been greater than in the past half century. Understanding the causes and effects to global security and geopolitics is complex, and understanding where this will lead is uppermost on all organisations agendas.

As the speed, scale and complexity of the threats we face increase, so must the capabilities of the technologies we employ to analyse, interpret and combat them. At Adarga we are committed to supporting the UK and our Allies in the constant race for information advantage, and as such, will continue to develop our technology to not just match, but exceed, the pace of our adversaries.”

About Adarga

Adarga is a UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) leader specialising in information intelligence. Its market-defining Vantage software enables public and private sector companies to unlock valuable and often mission-critical insight from the huge volumes of in-house and open-source information at their disposal – extracting and connecting millions of data points in context and presenting them in comprehensible formats.

Its sophisticated and expansive interrogation tools help analysts, researchers and planners to supercharge research and analysis, supporting their end-to-end workflow. The software is designed to create more time for specialist human analysis and to increase the speed and quality of outputs. This enables organisations to more rapidly identify threats and opportunities, mitigate risk and gain a competitive edge. The product is underpinned by a unique combination of natural language processing, machine learning and network science. Adarga is committed to the transparent, responsible and trustworthy development of AI.

Adarga has a new, dedicated Labs team which is supporting the strategic AI-readiness of defence so organisations can more readily adopt software-driven capabilities for decisive military advantage.

